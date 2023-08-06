Ambyr Childers Talks ‘Really Difficult’ Co-Parenting Situation With Ex Randall Emmett After Restraining Order Drama!

Exes Ambyr Childers and Randall Emmett are not on good terms whatsoever following their restraining order debacle.

In an interview with Dailymail.com on Sunday, the 35-year-old actress opened up about what it has been like co-parenting their 12-year-old daughter London and 9-year-old daughter Rylee following their nasty legal battle months ago. And let’s just say, it has not been great! She explained to the outlet she’s been having a “really difficult time” co-parenting with Randall while also trying to do what is best for their girls:

“We have different parenting ways and you go through leaps and valleys. Some months are really good and some months are really, really bad. I’ve had a really difficult time co-parenting, but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to continue to work on the relationship and to do what’s best because it’s for my kids. My kids will always come first, and with that in mind it makes co-parenting a lot easier.”

When asked about her current relationship with the 52-year-old disgraced filmmaker, Ambyr insisted it was important to her to “talk only about the children” and “keep everyone accountable.” The You star continued:

“It’s hard and sometimes I just explain to my kids that two homes are sometimes better than one, right? Those are hard, hard moments and your kids at different stages of divorce will come and ask questions or they’ll hear things. That’s been the hardest part for me – knowing how to protect my kids but also to teach them how people should treat other people. Teach them that if you just lead with love and kindness and respect, that’s all we need. That’s all we need in the world. But some people don’t get that.”

For those who don’t recall, Ambyr and Randall have not had an amicable relationship since their divorce. She filed for a domestic violence restraining order against the movie producer, claiming she had “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being.” She claimed he was “physically and emotionally abusive” throughout their marriage. Ambyr alleged he became upset and ended up “squeezing with such force that [Ambyr] had difficulty breathing” when she refused to sign a postnuptial financial agreement in 2015. A year later, she alleged he brought up the agreement again and “attempted to strangle” her. Awful.

The mom also was seeking sole legal and physical custody of their kids after claiming Randall was being investigated by the FBI for alleged pedophilia. He denied the accusations, telling Page Six:

“I am not being investigated by the FBI nor anyone else, and the notion that I am is beyond absurd. Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn’t make it true. There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything, and we still share 50/50 custody of our children. I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue.”

Despite the Irishman producer being hit with more serious accusations from others since then, the restraining order was dismissed. And the former couple decided to work on a settlement. It’s no wonder co-parenting between them has been so hard…

But one area that hasn’t been hard for her lately? Her friendship with Lala Kent, with whom Randall also has a child. Despite having a rocky start to their relationship, Ambyr expressed to Dailymail.com that she is continuously inspired by the Vanderpump Rules star:

“She’s a good mom… She really inspires me. She is a very hard worker. I really, really appreciate that and I find strength in that. Our relationship has not always been easy. We have had really bad moments and that’s okay because I had to go through what I had to go through and she needed to experience and go through what she did. I think we need to go through these things in life. If it’s not gonna kill you, it’s gonna make you stronger.”

She continued:

“And I know that’s such a cliché thing but oh my God! If I could look at my 19-year old-self that got married – that’s how young I was – I just want to hold her and say it’s okay and you’re gonna be okay and you’re gonna get through this… What we both have gone through has not been easy but guess what? We’re not the only ones in the world that have experienced everything – bad court systems, dealing with exes, dealing with… you name it. We’ve both been through a lot and at the end of the day we have beautiful, healthy children.”

At least, there is a bright side to this messy family situation. It's great to hear Ambyr and Lala are so close now.

