Lala Kent Says Ex Randall Emmett Compared Her Giving Birth To 'Exorcism' WHILE She Was In Delivery!

Just when you thought the stories about Lala Kent‘s ex couldn’t get any worse…

As we’re sure you know by now, Randall Emmett has come under heavy scrutiny as of late. From the alleged abuse of the Vanderpump Rules alum to so many more allegations in an EXPLOSIVE Hulu doc called The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump. It seems like this is only the beginning for what’s coming in the future for the filmmaker.

Most recently, though, the Give Them Lala author sat down with the Los Angeles Times to share more details about the birth of their shared daughter, Ocean, 2, the focus of a massive custody battle. On Monday, the actress dished to the outlet that her then-lover has been a bad dad from minute zero. She says Randall was a total jerk in the delivery room while she gave birth! She said Randall told her in the delivery room she looked like she was “part of an exorcism” as she was given an IV by a nurse and passed out. Just awful.

It only got worse from there, though, when the 32-year-old went on to say the The Irishman producer apparently expressed he was “so uncomfortable” while she was in labor that he left the delivery room all together and called Lala’s mother Lisa Burningham to fly all the way in from Utah to be his stand-in. He then allegedly went and rented a hospital suite and made his assistant deliver Fireball whiskey, NyQuil, and bedding to the room. Uh… he got drunk?!? He wouldn’t return to the delivery room until the next day, March 15, 2021 at 6:45 a.m. when his then-girlfriend was finally ready to give birth.

And if that wasn’t scummy enough for you, she says he barely stayed for an hour and was gone by 8 a.m. — then didn’t come back until the NEXT day, March 16, when Lala was finally discharged. So awful.

As expected, in true Randall fashion, he denied these claims to the outlet:

“The birth of Ocean was one of the most wonderful moments of my life and I was present for every second of it.”

While he added in a later statement to PageSix about the situation:

“[I] flew Lala’s mother out so she could share the moment with us and be a part of the birth of her granddaughter.”

You can see the full interview (below):

Fans may recall, way back in May of 2021 when the then-couple went on the Give Them Lala podcast, the Hard Kill actress tried to tell the story of when the nurse tried to administer her IV, but Randall cut her off and said:

“Lala really doesn’t have any place to tell this part. I want her to share every beautiful moment of being the mother and giving birth to our daughter [but] this one I’m going to tell.”

Yeah, now we know why he didn’t want her telling that story!

He did end up saying Lala passed out “multiple times,” but joked AGAIN that she looked like she was having an exorcism:

“I’m thinking, ‘OK, if she’s passing out, she’s in the bed. She’s not going anywhere.’ But there’s a difference between an exorcism and passing out. Because you see your best friend and your partner, eyes going back into their head, it’s horrifying. I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been with her five years.”

At the time Lala didn’t seem offended by the joke, but then again was allegedly in a very abusive relationship, and perspectives change with time — especially after a rough breakup!

Now with the upcoming documentary, it’s going to be shocking to see what other details come out about his behavior. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

