Randall Emmett Denies FBI Investigation Over Pedophilia -- As Ambyr Childers Gets Her Restraining Order This Time!

Ambyr Childers has finally gotten her restraining order against Randall Emmett, but he’s denying the claims she made to the judge as their legal trouble deepens.

As you know, the 34-year-old actress used to be married to the film producer from 2009 through 2017, and shares two daughters with him, 12-year-old London and 8-year-old Rylee. In October, Ambyr took to LA Superior County Court to file a request for an emergency restraining order due to comments allegedly made by Randall’s lawyer which left her feeling threatened. In her filings, she cited her ex’s history of “intimidating” behavior:

“With Randy’s history of illegal and/or intimidating activity, nothing is off the table, and all possible interpretations make me fear for my safety.”

Additionally, she claimed in the court papers that Randall was emotionally and physically abusive to her throughout their eight-year-long marriage, saying, he “would put his hand around my neck and tell me that I could never get away from him.” Just awful…

After the October filing, Randall spoke to PageSix about how he believed Ambyr and his other ex Lala Kent were working together to create a smear campaign against him, saying at the end of his claims:

“If anyone is a victim of abuse in this relationship, it is me.”

The You star didn’t get it approved at the time due to a “confidential attorney-client communication” technicality and a “lack of evidence”; however, during a hearing from December 22, she WAS granted the temporary restraining order. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered he must “stay 100 yards away” from Ambyr, her home, her workplace, and her vehicle — except when he “briefly and peacefully” exchanges their shared children for court-ordered visits.

A big win for her, but the order is only temporary!

The TRO expires on January 12 at the end of their next hearing — it’s during this hearing the court will determine if Ambyr will get a domestic violence restraining order after the judge gets “more information” on the situation.

Amid his restraining order, though, the 51-year-old is denying his involvement with the FBI. If you’ll recall, earlier in December the actress wrote in her court filings she was contacted by investigators “asking me questions about [Emmett’s] suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia”:

“This call caused me extreme destruction and disturbance of my emotional calm and peace of mind in that London and Rylee are often alone with [Emmett] while he may be engaging in acts of child exploitation and/or pedophilia.”

In a statement to People on Friday, Randall said her claims are “beyond absurd”:

“There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything. As the father of three children, I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue. As for her other claims, they are all categorically false. Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn’t make it true. And it’s also important to note we still share 50/50 custody of our children. This is yet another attack and set of lies from Ambyr designed to hurt my career without any evidence whatsoever.”

It seems he’s still dead-set on saying he’s the victim in this situation, so it’s probably going to be a while before their days in court are over. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

