Amy Grant Hospitalized Following Bike Crash!

Amy Grant was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after crashing her bike in Nashville!

The Baby, Baby singer’s rep told PageSix about how she was out cycling with a friend when she got into the accident. She suffered minor cuts and bruises, but was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Luckily, Grant was cautious and was wearing a helmet at the time! For those unfamiliar, it’s estimated 97% of serious injuries occur in bike crashes due to the lack of wearing one. Annually, the head protectors prevent up to 300 deaths, too. If you weren’t sure before, it’s super important to protect your noggin!

Related: Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Speak Out After He Was Hospitalized

Even though her wounds were not life-threatening, the Could I Have This Dance singer decided to stay in the hospital overnight to be extra careful. Something the pop star has been known to do regarding her health!

The River Lullaby songstress suffers from PAPVR, which in case you didn’t know is a rare heart condition in which an abnormal connection of veins in the heart causes oxygen-rich blood to flow back into the lungs instead of the rest of the body. The musician had open heart surgery two years ago to correct this and spent some time in the hospital recovering.

We are so glad Amy is doing okay after her accident! We wish her the best and hope she’s back to enjoying riding her bike again soon!

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube]