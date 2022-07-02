Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Speak Out After He Was Hospitalized With ‘Life Threatening Pancreatitis’

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian finally broke their silence on the musician’s recent hospitalization.

As we’ve reported, the 46-year-old drummer concerned fans earlier this week when he was suddenly rushed to the West Hills Hospital and later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While the reason for his hospitalization was unknown at first, sources “connected to the family” later revealed to TMZ that he was suffering from a severe bout of pancreatitis believed to be triggered by a recent colonoscopy procedure.

Related: Shanna Moakler Praises ‘Beautiful’ Kourtney After Travis’ Hospitalization

Now, Travis has confirmed the reports in a post on Instagram Stories on Saturday. The Blink-182 artist wrote:

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Such a scary situation! Thankfully, he shared that he is on the up and up after undergoing some serious treatment at the hospital:

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.”

That is amazing to hear!!!

Kourtney, who unsurprisingly stuck by Travis’ side during this whole ordeal, also shared a statement about the health scare on her IG Stories, saying:

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued:

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during the stay.”

She then expressed in a follow-up post:

“It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.”

The Poosh founder wrote in another slide that “language and voice carry energy but your heart is more powerful,” adding:

“What your heart and soul feel goes beyond a small combination of letters. I love Rumi’s quote ‘I closed my eyes and spoke with you in a thousand silent ways.'”

No doubt this has been a challenging time for the newlyweds, but we are so glad that things seem to be getting better for Travis. We are continuing to wish him a speedy recovery, and we hope he comes home soon!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]