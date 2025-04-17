Amy Poehler Surprises Ex Will Arnett On His Podcast After That WILD Adam Scott Affair Speculation

If you were one of those Parks and Recreation fans floored by Adam Scott‘s appearance on the Smartless podcast last month… there’s now a Part 2!

OK, if you have no idea what we’re talking about, you can read the whole wild story HERE. We highly recommend it. But in short… Adam was the surprise guest on the show a few weeks back, which was maybe a bit awkward… as he was close with co-host Will Arnett‘s ex-wife Amy Poehler. MORE awkward because there’s been a rumor going around for years that Adam and Amy had an affair while playing lovers onscreen! More MORE awkward when Will jokingly asked Adam on the podcast if he’d “ever had an emotional affair with a coworker?”

Parks and Rec fans who already bought into the theory about the co-stars were picking up their jaws from the floor. We mean, they think Adam was the real reason behind Amy leaving Will! If that was true, him just asking that question is WILD, right??

OK, so as the show’s tradition goes, this week’s episode also had a surprise guest. Sean Hayes (who also invited Adam Scott) this time brought in Amy Poehler! OMG, is he trying to stir the pot?? Ha!

Will was legit shocked — especially because, as he explained to listeners, he’s invited his ex many times! She jokingly explained:

“I wanted to wait until you had done 250 episodes to see if this thing was real.”

Amy — who now hosts her own podcast, Good Hang — was quipping. But did we detect some actual discomfort among the guys? Jason Bateman actually asked Sean if he’d “floated” the idea of bringing her on to Will. Amy interjected:

“What are you guys talking about? Why do you have to float anything past anybody? Guys, nice, by the way, great welcome. Nice to see you all. I mean Jesus, you’re all talking about how weird it is that I’m here. Hi, I’m your guest. Nice to see you. Happy to be here.”

LOLz! OMG, it was tense!

But they’re all pros, and Sean moved things along by reassuring the audience:

“You guys were married and now you’re not and it’s been years and years and everything is going swimmingly.”

See? All good now. And absolutely no talk of cheating with co-workers! LOLz!

Though, like last time, they did take the opportunity to pretend to ask hard-hitting questions. At one point, Bateman tosses out:

“So, Amy and Will, how did you guys first meet? We’re going to get into it. When did it first start to fracture?”

Ha! Again, no Adam Scott mentions, so no need to cook the popcorn, ya messy bitches! It’s mostly Will talking about what a great coparent Amy is tbh. But you can hear the whole episode without a subscription next Monday, April 21.

