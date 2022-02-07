Amy Schumer Opens Up About Constantly Feeling 'Guilt' & 'Vulnerability’ As A Mom In Relatable AF Post

Amy Schumer got super candid about motherhood.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old comedian shared a picture of herself sitting on what appears to be a gym floor with her 2-year-old son Gene David, who is chilling on a red toy motorcycle. Alongside the snapshot, she opened up about all of the emotions that come with being a parent, saying:

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to. Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

Relatable AF! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Fellow celebs took to the comments section to share their support for Schumer, with Tan France expressing:

“Yep, that’s exactly how it is and feels. It’s beautiful and terrifying.”

Amanda Kloots added:

“Omg it’s how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool.”

Songwriter Debbie Gibson noted how parents are “doing the most awe-inspiring job,” writing:

“I’m not a Mom but as an Auntie I hear from my Sisters and sounds like you are right on track with it all. Ahhh, the love. The guilt too… but, try to drop that girl cuz all of you Moms are doing the most awe inspiring job by virtue of the fact that you are doing it ! Amazing pic. ENJOY!”

As always, we have nothing but appreciation for Amy’s honesty!

[Image via Brian To/WENN]