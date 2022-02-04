Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

There is a new addition coming to Brian Austin Green’s family!

According to People, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is expecting a baby with Sharna Burgess. The couple was photographed in Hawaii, where Brian could be seen with his arms around the Dancing With the Stars pro’s baby bump while they gazed deep into each other’s eyes. You ch-ch-check out the pictures HERE!

This will be the fifth child for the 48-year-old actor, who shares sons 9-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi, 5-year-old Journey with ex, Megan Fox. He also has a 19-year-old son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil. Meanwhile, this will be Sharna’s first child.

Related: Love Is Blind’s Mark Cuevas & Fiancée Aubrey Rainey Welcome Second Baby At 32 Weeks



As you may know, the pair started dating in 2020, just five months after Brian confirmed his breakup with the Jennifer’s Body actress following almost 10 years of marriage. The 36-year-old television personality previously told People they became closer during quarantine after first meeting at a coffee shop, sharing:

“We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates, and then we were locked in a house together. I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really awesome.”

Then, the Desperate Housewives star expressed that when he first met Sharna, it “was something I’d never experienced before in my life,” saying:

“On our first date, we just completely lost track of time, and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before. I wasn’t sure what that meant until the first time we kissed, and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass.”

In October, Brian and Sharna marked their first anniversary together, with the dancer gushing on Instagram about how her “whole world changed” after meeting him:

“I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go. :)”

So sweet!!!

The happy news comes one month after Megan revealed her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. A lot of exciting changes for this family! Following the announcement, an insider spilled to People that Brian has no issues with the Transformers alum at this time, explaining:

“As long as they’re both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her. They’re strictly co-parents. He’s got another woman that he’s super into. He’s entirely moved on.”

How exciting! Huge congratulations to Sharna and Brian! Reactions to the pregnancy news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Sharna Burgess/Instagram]