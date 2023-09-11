Fans Accuse Amy Schumer Of 'Cyberbullying' Nicole Kidman -- Look What She Said!

A lot of fans aren’t finding Amy Schumer‘s latest bit very funny…

On Monday, the stand up comedian took to Instagram to share a pic of Nicole Kidman at the US Open — but it wasn’t to praise her beauty or talent or AMC-selling skills. No, in the since-deleted post, which featured the Oscar-winning Aussie in a soft pink outfit and sleek ponytail at the sporting event, the Trainwreck star captioned the photo:

“This how human sit”

Haha?…

Nicole was sitting with one hand under her chin and the other on her elbow, watching the match with that really intense look. Clearly Amy thought she looked odd and figured all her followers would join her in laughing at the Big Little Lies star.

However, fans weren’t impressed — and quickly came to the 56-year-old’s defense:

“Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now” “Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror.” “Wow so mean! I expected one of my favourite comediennes to have more respect for other people’s feelings than this.”

Other accused Amy of displaying “mean girl” behavior — which she later doubled down on.

While she may have deleted her initial post criticizing Nicole, she replaced it with a sarcastic apology, writing:

“I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of That ‘70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal”

She was, of course, alluding to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, as well as other cast members, writing letters of support for Danny Masterson prior to his rape sentencing. Amy subsequently deleted that post, too — either due to her sarcasm not playing OR the backlash for joking about another sensitive matter. We’re not sure which. But clearly she decided the best course of action was to back off for now.

