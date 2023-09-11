Fans Call Out Lizzo For ‘Unnecessary’ Twerking Vid Amid Ongoing Lawsuit!

Lizzo is maintaining a brave face — and booty — amid her ongoing legal troubles.

On Sunday, the Cuz I Love You singer got cheeky on Instagram while dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new hit song Bongos. The 35-year-old shook what her momma gave her in nothing but a blue bikini and long curly locks while poolside, giving fans several different angles of her spicy dance.

She captioned the upload:

“My back sound like a bongoooooooo”

See for yourself (below):

Wow!

However, in the comments, users couldn’t help but express that the whole thing felt “unnecessary” amid the ongoing lawsuit her former backup dancers filed against her last month, which accuses her of body shaming and sexual harassment. Here are just a few of the comments:

“Really wish you would address what’s going on with some seriousness. We all looked up to you and need you to show us that your words are true.” “Still waiting on that apology” “Are we really just going to go on like she didn’t pressure her team into sexual acts?” “Exactly why I’m unfollowing her now as we speak. So unnecessary”

However, others did come to her defense:

“She’s baccckkkkkkk” “If y’all don’t like what y’all see.. why are you following her? Definitely weird”

Looks like public opinion is definitely mixed at best.

Of course, the About Damn Time singer addressed the lawsuit shortly after it was filed, writing on IG last month:

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

And now, twerk time!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below…

