Amy Schumer Shares Emotional Birthday Post About Her Son Gene Potentially Having Autism

Amy Schumer got real in an emotional birthday post for her son, Gene Fischer.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot from her 2019 C-section with her husband, Chris Fischer, holding her hand. She began the love letter to the guys in her life, writing:

“Today is our son’s birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris. In this first photo while I was having a 3 hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone. I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams. Also he has autism spectrum disorder.”

As you may know, Schumer has been open about the 41-year-old chef’s diagnosis of autism.

In the new post, the Trainwreck actress explained how his late detection has become positive thing for their family and has “helped us communicate and support each other better.” And even though Gene has not been diagnosed with the disorder, Schumer said he could develop autism due to their family background.

“Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he’s anything like his father that is wonderful news. So on our babies birthday where he held my hand tight and held me with his eyes I want to say I love you thank you and happy birthday little geenie panini we love you as much as you love school busses.”

Wow, what an absolutely beautiful message. Ch-ch-check out the entire note (below):

Happy birthday, Gene!

