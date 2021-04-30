Amy Schumer Says Her Vagina Is Like ‘Street Trash’ Since Welcoming Her Son! What?!

Amy Schumer got real about her sex life — possibly a little too much!

In an interview on the Comedy Gold Minds podcast with Kevin Hart, the 39-year-old comedian opened up about getting down and dirty with her hubby Chris Fischer since giving birth to their son, Gene Fischer, in May 2019. She detailed how her “p***y” has changed a lot, explaining:

“It’s honestly just like, huge now and just garbage. It’s just street trash. Yeah, I would say my street trash p***y is probably [the biggest change].”

Related: Mario Lopez’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Walked In On Him Having Sex — Yikes!

TMI, Amy! Despite the hilarious moment, the Trainwreck actress also shared how the couple’s sexy time has become different since welcoming their child. She said:

“We probably have sex every seven to 10 days. And we do it, and we go, ‘God, that’s so great. Like we need to do that more.’ And then we don’t do it again for another seven to 10 days.”

The unfortunate realities of being a parent sometimes! Schumer, who tied the knot with Fischer in 2018, told Hart a recent story about how the 41-year-old chef wasn’t too excited about potentially messing around.

“This happened the other day. I go, ‘Do you want to have sex?'”

The star then claimed her husband made a face “kind of like he ate something bad” and “winced” at the thought of it, before adding:

“He’s like, ‘How about tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘Great. Thank you. I feel really good.’”

Oof, that is rough! In case you didn’t know, Amy first connected with her husband after her assistant Molly, who is also Chris’s sister, recommended him as her chef for a trip to Martha’s Vineyard. Obviously, the pair hit it off! But the I Feel Pretty star admitted to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast in October 2019 that they failed at having any romantic conversations in the beginning of the relationship.

“I went really out of my way to make sure he knew I wasn’t flirting with him. You know, I’d be like, ‘Oh, I haven’t s**t in three days. Just really hitting him with the hotness.”

Luckily, the awkward chit-chat didn’t deter anyone from the romance!

In the conversation with Hart, Schumer also said her social life has taken a drastic turn since becoming a momma. The New York native noted how she doesn’t “go out anymore,” especially with the ongoing pandemic, and said:

“I’d be down at The Cellar every night doing stand-up, and now it’s like if a friend is like, ‘Want to meet out at 8:00 pm?’ I’m like, ‘8:00 pm?! Sorry! Sorry, I’m in …’ I mean, I’m not in bed, I stay up, you know…”

The Rona life seems to have plagued us all with the homebody mentality — especially, we bet, when you have a little one! Ch-ch-check out the podcast interview (below):

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN]