The View’s Ana Navarro Throws Shade At Meghan McCain!

Ana Navarro proved time doesn’t heal all wounds when it comes to her former The View co-host Meghan McCain!

As you know, 37-year-old Meghan has openly expressed disdain over her time on the daytime talk show and with the hosts since she left last year. So it’ss unsurprising to hear that the feeling is mutual for some of her ex-colleagues, and they aren’t afraid to make that fact known.

Ana hopped on Instagram Tuesday to do an “Ask Me Anything” session with her followers while she was traveling. When one fan asked her if she missed “Meghan on the show,” the 50-year-old television personality could not resist getting a dig in and simply replied:

“Who?”

The shade!!!

Related: Joy Behar Is Still Shading Meghan At The View

This comment comes after the blonde commentator called out the “toxic, mean girl” energy on The View during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday. When Andy Cohen mentioned that Sherri Shepherd said she still talks with “everyone but Meghan,” she reacted:

“She has a new show coming out. I think this is a really easy way to get publicity. An easy way to get it is to try and fight with me… The thing that is most sad about it is that The View is really hard and I think anyone who has done it knows how hard it is. And there’s also this ‘toxic, mean girl’ reputation, that’s not only with The View, but in daytime talk in general. And I wish we would all just stop. There’s no need to be nasty.”

Clearly, things are still pretty tense between the hosts after all this time!

[Image via The View/YouTube, Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]