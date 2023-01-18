'Best Tool To Dismember'?? Ana Walshe's Husband's HORRIFYING Internet Searches Revealed In Court

These new details about the case of Ana Walshe‘s murder are horrific!

As we’ve been reporting, the 39-year-old was reported missing by her co-workers on January 4 after she never boarded a plane on New Year’s Day to head to Washington, D.C. When law enforcement began investigating her mysterious disappearance, they soon became suspicious of her husband, Brian Walshe. He was initially charged with misleading the investigation after he told investigators he saw his wife early in the morning on January 1 before she took a ride share to the airport. However, investigators never found proof that she caught a ride that day. Additionally, they tracked down her phone and discovered it pinged near their home in Cohasset on January 1 and January 2.

Making Brian even more suspicious? He reportedly searched online about how to get rid of a body. Plus, they found a “bloodied knife” in the home. Brian, who had been in home confinement due to his fraud case, then made an unauthorized trip to Home Depot to purchase $450 worth of cleaning supplies, a surgical mask, and surgical gloves. If that wasn’t eyebrow-raising enough, Ana also filed a complaint to the police in 2014, claiming he threatened “to kill [Ana] and her friend.”

Based on what we knew so far, all signs were clearly pointing to Brian. And on Tuesday, he was officially charged with Ana’s murder. Information surrounding the additional evidence supporting the charges against Brian wasn’t made public at the time. But as prosecutors previously noted, his arraignment finally revealed the findings from the police’s investigation — and they are beyond disturbing.

During a 14-minute court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors stated their belief that the 47-year-old murdered Ana in the basement at their house early on January 1 before discarding her body in a dumpster. Her remains still have not been found — police think they were in trash bags that Brian was spotted throwing away on January 3. Unfortunately, prosecutors said the bags were “shredded and incinerated” before law enforcement could grab them. So it seems the body will never be found.

The evidence prosecutors did present, however, is pretty convincing. Prosecutors revealed that Brian made several internet searches on an iPad belonging to one of his sons, starting five days before Ana disappeared and only getting more and more horrifying. On December 27, he reportedly Googled:

“Best state for divorce for a man.”

But as Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland declared in court:

“Rather than divorce, Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body.”

Ana was last seen alive at 1:30 a.m. on January 1 by her friends who had attended a New Year’s Eve party at the Walshe’s home. But hours later — just before she vanished — prosecutors confirmed that Brian began looking into how to dispose of a body, how police can identify it, how long decomposition can take, etc. See the increasingly upsetting searches (below):

4:55 a.m. – How long before a body starts to smell?

4:58 a.m. – How to keep a body from decomposing?

5:20 a.m. – How to bound (bind) a body?

5:47 a.m. – 10 ways to dispose of a body if you really need to

6:25 a.m. – How long for someone to be missing to inherit?

6:34 a.m. – Can you throw away body parts?

9:29 a.m. – What does formaldehyde do?

9:34 a.m. – How long does DNA last?

9:59 a.m. – Can identification be made on partial remains?

11:34 a.m. – Dismemberment and the best way to dispose of a body

11:44 a.m. – How to clean blood from a wooden floor?

11:56 a.m. – Luminal to detect blood

1:08 p.m. – What happens when you put body parts in ammonia?

1:21 p.m. – Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them?

OMG!

The following day, Brian went to a nearby HomeGoods store and purchased rugs while wearing rubber gloves and a face mask. That same day, he also grabbed the cleaning supplies from Home Depot before googling on the iPad:

12:45 p.m. – Hacksaw best tool to dismember

1:10 p.m. – Can you be charged with murder without a body?

1:14 p.m. – Can you identify a body with broken teeth?

And it gets worse from here. Investigators claim Brian went to a dumpster in Abington – which is roughly 15 miles from Cohasset – on January 3 and was spotted hauling a heavy garbage bag. Police noted:

“He had to heft it into the dumpster.”

Afterward, the horrible online research continued. He allegedly searched at the time:

1:02 p.m. – What happens to hair on a dead body?

1:13 p.m. – What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods?

1:20 p.m. – Can baking soda make a body smell good?

Brian’s defense will have a hard time proving these were hypothetical searches. On the day Ana’s colleagues reported her missing and requested a welfare check at her home, Brian bought bath mats, men’s clothing, and towels at TJ Maxx and HomeGoods before going to Lowes. When cops arrived at his home, they found the seats in his Volvo were down, and a plastic liner was still in the backseat. The following day on January 5, police came back to the house and noticed his car was cleaned. When questioned about it, Brian told them he had discarded the liner. That same day, he also went to a dumpster near his mom’s house.

And there’s more. On January 8, he was arrested for misleading the police, and cops found blood in the basement and a bloodied and “damaged” knife in his home. They then searched the dumpster by his mother’s place, where they discovered 10 trash bags stained with blood that contained slippers, rags, tape, and a medical suit with both Ana and Brian’s DNA. The bags also had Ana’s Hunter boots, Prada purse, her COVID-19 vaccine card, a hacksaw, a hatchet, and cutting shears.

Everything but the body.

At this time, Brian has pleaded not guilty to Ana’s death. He was denied bail and will head back to court on February 9th for a status hearing. You can see the entire arraignment (below):

[Image via Ana Walshe/Instagram, CBS Boston/YouTube]