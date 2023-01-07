Cops Searching For Massachusetts Mom Of Three Who Missed Flight Then... Vanished

Police are desperately searching for a mother-of-three from Massachusetts who mysteriously disappeared on New Year’s Day after missing her flight to Washington D.C.

According to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley in a press conference on Friday, 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen leaving her home in Cohasset at around 4 or 5 a.m. on January 1. She was supposed to take a ride share from her home to Boston Logan International Airport and was catching a flight to Washington D.C. for a work-trip for her real estate company. However, the mom never boarded the plane — and she hasn’t been seen since. Ana’s husband, Brian Walshe, and employer reported her missing three days later on Wednesday. Quigley said:

“At this point, it’s a missing person investigation. We’re just trying to locate Ana and get her home safely. We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Ana, who reportedly traveled to D.C. for work weekly, originally booked the flight for January 3. However, police believed she was trying to grab an earlier one due to an emergency at one of the properties she handled. Her husband – who previously pleaded guilty in 2021 to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000 – was asleep when the woman left their home. Quigley noted that Brian has been fully cooperating with investigators, and the previous legal case seems to be unrelated to his wife’s disappearance:

“It’s not normal she is missing. We automatically feel she is in danger by the mere fact she is missing, other than that there is no evidence to support anything illegal.”

During the investigation, police found that Walshe hasn’t left a digital footprint since leaving her house, and her cell phone has been off since New Year’s Day. None of her credit or debit cards have also been used since the start of the new year. Friends even told WCVB that Ana, who was normally very active on social media, went silent on Sunday. Evan Turell, a pal of Ana’s who worked with her at a hotel in Boston, also told Fox News:

“Everyone that knows and loves Ana, we just want her home safely. Her husband and her boys were someone she talked to every single day and the fact that she hasn’t been in touch with them is concerning and it’s not like her to not be in touch with anyone. It’s just really scary.”

And here is where the mystery deepens! Also on Friday, a fire reportedly broke out at the Walshe’s former home on Jerusalem Road in Cohasset. Per WCVB, the family moved out of the house months ago – and Quigley stated police will investigate if there’s a possible connection between the blaze and Ana’s disappearance:

“It’s a very strange coincidence. We have the fire marshal’s office and our detectives who will be assigned here to investigate this fire.”

Law enforcement has been working with police in D.C. who searched and found no evidence Ana was at her property there. Police also looked around a nearby Stop and Shop location. Quigley said in the press conference:

“The focus right now is trying to locate her. Whether she just needed a little break or time out. If that’s the case we’re just looking for her to call, all it takes is a phone call to let us know she’s okay.”

We’re hoping Ana is found safe and reunited with her family soon! Anyone with information about the case is being asked to reach out to Detective Harrison Schmidt, at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hsch[email protected]

