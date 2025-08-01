AJLT Is Over! Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Emotional Tribute To Carrie Bradshaw -- And Addresses Fans Who 'Condemned' Her

And Just Like That… We’re all saying goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw again. But no one is more heartbroken to close this chapter than the woman who played the legendary character herself: Sarah Jessica Parker.

On Friday, showrunner Michael Patrick King shocked fans when he announced that the Sex and the City revival series will end with Season 3. A statement posted to Instagram read:

“And Just Like That…. the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.”

Michael added that he and Sarah “held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.” But now it is time to say so long to these characters people loved for over two decades. He concluded:

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

So sad…

After the news broke, Sarah spoke out about the decision herself. She took to Instagram to reflect on the past 27 years playing Carrie Bradshaw, as well as share photos from the franchise. She began by listing off everything her character did on the show — and it’s a lot! Carrie truly went through everything! The actress wrote:

“She Crossed Streets Avenues Rubicons, so it seemed. She Broke hearts Heels Habits. She Loved Lost Won Tripped Leaped Fell short and into puddles Aged Got wiser. She has made The hardest Worst and best decisions Traveled near and far For the new The vintage Friends and love. Changed homes, time zones, boyfriends, her mind, her shoes, her hair, but never her love and devotion to New York City. She had Dates Drinks Boyfriends A husband and truly great loves and romances. She hailed cabs She ran in heels And danced with Stanford. She told the truth and she lied. She typed Wondered Wrote Published Grieved Forgave Got stood up Stood strong Stood out.”

SJP continued:

“She Devoted herself to hats, books, shoes, friends and the promise of a new day in her beloved city and the people she treasured most. She has worn shame, pride, honor, optimism and literally countless dresses, skirts, tutus. Held onto hands, hopes and the very best of people.”

And some of those “very best” people are none other than her OG best friends: Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte. She said:

“Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections.”

While many loved Carrie, SJP acknowledged there were times people didn’t and “condemned” her for her actions:

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

Viewers know Carrie faced a lot of heat over the past few years! Critics slammed the character for everything from her self-centered ways to her close-minded views on sex despite being a sex columnist, and more.

SJP fired back at the criticism in an interview with the Huffpost back in June, saying that she knows Carrie has “made mistakes” and “not been mature in love.” However, she finds Carrie to “fundamentally” be an extraordinarily decent and good person — an extremely devoted friend, she’s generous of spirit and time, in all she has to offer.” And no one is changing her mind about that take! She also pointed out that fans tend to judge female characters more harshly than men:

“It’s always interesting to me that [this is] so condemned, but a male lead on a show can be a murderer, and people love him. And if a woman has an affair, or behaves poorly, or spends money foolishly […] there’s a kind of punitive response to it. … I just think, it’s just interesting, the ways in which we judge women, and not men.”

Hmm. Love her or hate her, we can all agree that Carrie had her flaws (as anyone does), but was an iconic television character. SJP went on to express on Instagram:

“MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us. I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do. Rabbit rabbit.”

We are going to miss Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha!

