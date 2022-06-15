Andi Dorfman Thinks The New Bachelorette Season With Two Female Leads Is 'A Little Sexist'

A woman made famous by The Bachelorette isn’t happy with where the show is headed in 2022 — but honestly, she’s makes a pretty good point with her argument here!

Andi Dorfman is letting her thoughts be known about the forthcoming season of the hit ABC reality TV show. Of course, it is set to premiere on July 11, and it will simultaneously feature two female leads for the very first time ever: good pals and super-recent Bachelor alums Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

The 35-year-old Dorfman, who was the leading lady way back on the tenth season of The Bachelorette, spoke to ET about the show’s latest non-traditional move this week while in attendance at fellow Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher‘s launch party for her Cupshe swimsuit line.

In her comments, Andi didn’t hold back in calling out the show’s new unnecessary competitive dynamic! Dorfman explained why she thinks the pairing is not a step in the right direction:

“I don’t really love the fact that two women have to share the screen. I think we’ve progressed a little further. It’s 2022.”

And the former reality TV star continued from there, adding:

“I want to be supportive because it’s a franchise that literally put me here right now, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t bummed that it’s two women. I don’t know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don’t really love.”

Wow!

Even so, Dorfman was optimistic that the 26-year-old Recchia and Windey, her 31-year-old co-star and friend, will still make for good TV together.

The Bachelor Nation alum explained:

“I know all these Bachelorette leads and what it takes to be on screen and to hold your own on a show, and production, and cast mates. I have a lot of respect for those people.”

And it’s not just about concern for the women!

Andi actually had a great suggestion for a potential future installment of The Bachelor with dueling male leads, too:

“I’d like to see two men go at it.”

Yeah, what about that?! We would also love to see that! Here’s hoping producers are listening and considering!!

Dorfman wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation alum to give her thoughts on the forthcoming season at Fletcher’s launch party. JoJo’s close pal, season 19 runner-up Becca Tilley, also spoke to ET at the star-studded event and admitted she was nervous about how the two friends would be portrayed.

The 33-year-old reality TV alum said:

“If they do it the right way, and they’re not pitted against each other, I’m all for it. I think they know that’s what we’re all hoping for. I hope that they both find their love story.”

Well said!

And yet it sounds like the launch party host herself is actually kind of excited about the possibilities!

JoJo explained to ET how having best pal Tilley by her side throughout her Bachelor Nation journey was “one of the most incredible things.” Thus, Fletcher argued, if the new girls can replicate that vibe, this season could be good:

“I also just think the banter you have with your best friend makes for incredible TV, so I’m actually very excited about this.”

Interesting! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are you looking forward to two female leads on this coming season of The Bachelorette when it debuts in mid-July?!

Or do U share Dorfman’s concerns about the potential for problems??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

