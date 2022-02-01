Clayton Echard Hates Being The Bachelor?! See His Apology Statement After Most Recent Episode!

Clayton Echard is learning firsthand that every rose really does have its thorn.

The 28-year-old got candid on Instagram after Monday night’s explosive episode of The Bachelor in which he sent home Elizabeth Corrigan after her ongoing feud with Shanae Ankney — dubbed Shrimpgate — came to a head. While filming, Shanae claimed that Elizabeth was bullying her, leading Clayton to send the so-called bully home in hopes of creating some peace among his admirers.

Unfortunately, because he was not present for most of what was being argued about, he ended up sending home the wrong woman! At least, that’s what he’s now realizing!

Apologizing to Elizabeth after watching the episode, Echard wrote in his IG Story:

“I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through. I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there. I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place with each other, but I thought at the time that it was, solely, petty drama.”

TBH, a lot of the fight was petty AF! We mean, the grown-ass women were fighting about shrimp and hot tubs on national TV! If you missed it, after weeks of bickering, the two seemed to reconcile when Elizabeth made shrimp for all the women in the mansion. Shanae ate a bunch and then made more. While trying to offer the seafood to the girls in the hot tub, she claimed everyone ignored her. During a one-on-one chat with Clayton, she blamed Elizabeth for the situation, calling her “toxic” and “a liar.”

Finally, The Bachelorette alum gathered the women to resolve the situation, and it did not go smoothly. Just take a listen to one clip (below).

His face says it all!

But the heart of the issue was something much more important — something he didn’t realize until watching the episode. The real tension between the competitors derived from Shanae’s dismissive response when she learned Elizabeth has ADHD. Rather than be supportive, she repeatedly minimized the reality of her co-star’s situation or the impact the diagnosis can have on her health.

Now knowing that was the core of Shrimpgate, Clayton added in his apology:

“I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known.”

While some fans might be enjoying watching the ridiculous drama unfold, Clayton isn’t one of them. He candidly noted:

“Overall, the experience for me watching hasn’t been fun, simply because I’m seeing all the damage that I caused. I really meant well, but my actions weren’t the best as I now can see the repercussions from my decisions.”

Rather than let the situation leave him down in the dumps, the former football player continued:

“I can promise you I’m learning through the mistake though and am doing everything in my power to come out the other side a better man.”

Check out his full post (below).

Elizabeth has yet to respond to the reality star’s apology, though she did make it very clear that she’s ready to hash out the situation during the series’ upcoming Women Tell All special.

Taking to Twitter to address the scandal, Clayton expressed:

“I’m looking forward to having an open and honest discussion at the WTA with what all happened. It’s important to hold people accountable, including myself.”

Corrigan simply responded:

“I’m ready.”

Is this apology enough to make up for the dramatic end to Shrimpgate? Sound OFF in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

