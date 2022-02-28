Katie Thurston Slams The Bachelorette While Praising No 'Made-Up Drama' In Love Is Blind!

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston seems to be wishing she could have found love in a pod instead of dishing out thorny roses!

The reality TV personality just threw some major shade at the Bachelor franchise while praising another very popular dating show for its lack of scripted drama. Netflix’s hit Love Is Blind follows hopeful romantics as they meet and get engaged sight unseen. While season 2 has been dramatic AF, Katie seems on board for the wild ride because it apparently doesn’t involve meddling producers!

After the season 2 finale aired on Friday, the official Love Is Blind Instagram account shared sneak peek photos of the upcoming reunion special that will drop on the streamer later this week.

The 31-year-old was spotted in the comment section gushing over the binge-watch, saying:

“This photo is everything I needed after that rollercoaster of a finale.”

When a fan was surprised to see her responding to the post, she followed up with an even more noteworthy comment totally shading the f**k out of The Bachelorette!!

Katie wrote:

“Oh I’m obsessed with this show genuine connections without the distractions of made-up drama and field games.”

The Bachelor/ette really does love a wacky field game!

While Katie didn’t mention the ABC hit by name, it seems pretty obvious who she was talking about!

The similarities between the shows make them prime for comparison — after all, they both follow a group of people trying to tie the knot and settle down ASAP. And given her history in the Bachelor franchise, it’s no surprise she’d hate “made-up drama” as opposed to regular relationship chaos!

That said, while producers may not have had their hand in creating problems for the screen, Love Is Blind is certainly riddled with jaw-dropping twists and turns! If you don’t know, the series follows couples as they go from strangers to husband and wife in just weeks in a social experiment that attempts to answer the much-debated question: is love blind? We won’t spoil all the fun if you haven’t tuned in just yet, but let’s just say, finding your soulmate is never as easy as it seems, whether roses are involved or not!

While Katie is the show’s new number one fan, it’s likely she’ll never know what that experience is like first hand since she’s apparently found her own perfect match in Bachelor Nation star John Hersey, whom she first met during her season.

The couple got together shortly after Katie and Blake Moynes‘ split, though the timeline of their relationship has been called into question!

