Soccer Star Andy Carroll CAUGHT IN BED With Another Woman Weeks Before Marrying TOWIE Star Billi Mucklow!

Over the weekend soccer star Andy Carroll arrived in Dubai to “gatecrash” his fiancée Billi Mucklow’s hen-do (AKA bachelorette party). The former England striker, a huge star who originally signed for £35 million with Liverpool back in 2011, has been engaged to The Only Way Is Essex star for EIGHT YEARS, and they’re finally just five weeks away from saying their I Do’s. If they can survive the bachelor party…

The couple were all smiles as Mucklow adorably referred to their dual trip as a “STEN-do” (a combination of hen-do and stag-do), but the excitement was unfortunately short-lived…

Andy seemed to have had a bit too much fun (and a bit too much booze) during his celebration. Because the next morning he ended up passed out in bed with another woman! And there’s photo proof!

In a Snapchat post this week, Carroll appearing to be asleep with his face smashed into the pillow, next to a blonde woman who was NOT Billi!

Turns out, the woman in the photo was a bar manager during Carroll’s wild night out named Taylor Jane Wilkey. She uploaded the selfie with Billi’s betrothed, along with a few other photos from the night, and they immediately went viral.

Wilkey was quick to defend herself, however. She spoke with The Sun, saying that quite a bit of booze was involved:

“It was an afterparty. We all went back to his hotel. There was me, Andy and my female friend. I didn’t sleep with him, it wasn’t like that, there was three of us in the room. It was a full day and night of drinking, we’d been at Cove Beach since 12, it was a really boozy day. Andy was steaming, we were all drunk.”

Wait… so her friend was there too?! Why didn’t her friend get a photo with Carroll? Hmm.

The 27-year-old then went on to say:

“We went back to Andy’s hotel suite and we played some music and he got into bed and passed out. I was there with my friend until the early hours and took the photo as a joke. My mates back home were goading me for the lowdown so I took that picture for a laugh and sent it to them. Nothing sexual happened. It was just a bit of banter.”

So… she didn’t sleep with him? And she took a photo with an unconscious man… where they both look naked… as a joke? And she posted it on Snapchat for his fiancée to see for what? The LOLs?? Seriously?!

Her “joke” was taken a bit further when she also uploaded a photo of herself wearing the father-of-four’s personalized robe.

Her excuse for wearing the robe was that she wanted to sleep. She said she took off her dress in the bathroom and put on one of the former West Ham player’s bathrobes for comfort.

But if it was really all about convenience, why did she then proceed to take a selfie showcasing his name embroidered on the garment?!

You’re telling us the £500 per night hotel didn’t offer plain robes? She had to wear his?? Hmm..

Carroll’s TOWIE star fiancée posted on her Instagram story from an airport McDonald’s that she was leaving Dubai. There was no sign of the footballer in her stories, although it was reported that he left Dubai yesterday, and is “expecting a frosty reception” from his bride-to-be.

She captioned the photos:

“What a way to end the best weekend ever…….. #whentoonbecomeone”

Remember, this was AFTER the pics came out! So we’re guessing “best weekend ever” is sarcastic at this point??

Neither Andy nor Billi have publicly commented on their “STEN-do” or its viral fallout after returning home. But we expect we’ll hear about it soon! Like, say, five weeks from now??

[Image via Instagram/Andy Carroll/Snapchat/Taylor Jane Wilkey]