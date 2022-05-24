Liam Payne & Fiancée Maya Henry Break Up AGAIN After He's Seemingly Caught Cheating!!

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are once again calling it quits on their engagement!

The former One Direction star and actress broke things off for the second time in three years, a representative for the singer is now confirming to E! News. Another source told Us Weekly that the pair “have split up” and that they’ve been done for “over a month” now! So, why is this just coming out?!

Well, it all has to do with a series of photos that seem to suggest the pop star was cheating on his fiancée — and she just put him on blast while addressing the rumors publicly for the first time!

On Monday, a fan page on Instagram shared several shots of the 28-year-old with another woman, identified by outlets as Aliana Mawla. In the pics, they cuddle, hold hands, and enjoy dinner with friends. Check them out HERE! The IG account seemingly believed the snapshots were actually of the now-former couple, captioning the photos:

“UPDATE: Liam and Maya look so cute here. “

Only problem?! It definitely wasn’t Maya! And she decided to make that clear once and for all. After having been tagged in several posts of the same photos, she took to the comment section to urge people to stop tagging her, writing:

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Oof! That stinks!

As Perezcious readers know, the For You vocalist and the model began dating back in 2019. By August 2020, they were already engaged, but they hit a bump in the road in June 2021 when Liam announced that they had gone their separate ways. He even blamed himself for the split, explaining on The Diary of a CEO podcast:

“I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at [relationships]. I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

The couple was able to push past the heartbreak and got back together later that same year. Not only did they get back together, but they also got engaged again! So they were committed… or so it seemed.

Describing how they managed to rekindle their romance, a source told E! News at the time:

“They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them. They needed the break because they weren’t communicating well.”

Even just two months ago, things seemed to be going swimmingly as the performer gushed about his “fiancée,” telling People:

“We’re still here together, and we’re very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we’ve been.”

Soo, what happened then, Liam!?

He clearly wasn’t that happy if he’s already moved on! Just a day after Maya addressed the photo of him supposedly cheating, Payne, who shares 5-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, was spotted in an airport getting cozy with Aliana. Um, that was fast!! You can check out the photos obtained by DailyMail.com of the potential new couple HERE. No wonder Maya is sick of seeing all this…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you sad to see these two break things off again? Let us know what you’re feeling about this in the comments (below)!

