Whoa! Andy Cohen Confirms RHONJ Is Getting A Reboot -- Who's Getting The Ax?!

You may want to brace yourselves, loyal fans of the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey!

Bravo is about to pull a Real Housewives of New York City and get a new group of Garden State housewives! Yup, that means the current ladies’ jobs are on the chopping block! This even includes day-one cast member Teresa Giudice!

And this is not just another rumor circulating online either. Nope! This is coming straight from the Bravo king himself, Andy Cohen! The 56-year-old executive producer teased a revamp of RHONJ during the Monday episode on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live after a call from a very disgruntled fan named Joanne complaining about how “boring” the show is now! She said:

“Can we please, please, please get rid of the Melissa [Gorga] and Margaret [Josephs] story? It’s just so boring now.”

Ouch! That must have stung for Andy, an executive producer on the series! We mean, no one to hear someone pretty much say how their show sucks these days — no matter how true it may be! He replied to Joanne:

“Have you heard that we’re going to do big changes to the show?”

She admitted she never heard anything about it and then went on to complain about Season 14 of RHONJ some more! Joanne said she felt no one on the cast has “their own storylines” except for Teresa, who is “interesting to everybody” in her eyes. Clearly, girl is a Tre fan! Becoming exasperated with Joanna, Andy just blurted out the bombshell news:

“OK, well, yes, we are rebooting the show. Thank you, Joanne. We’re going to reboot it. We’re going to do something different.”

His confession left Joanne stunned, but not for too long! She then went on to advocate for saving at least one RHONJ cast member’s job! You guessed it… The caller pointed out to Andy that Teresa “will always get in trouble” while the other cast members are just “boring.” Yeesh! When Andy asked Joanne if she wanted Teresa to “stay on the show,” you could guess her answer by now. It was an obvious YES! She insisted “Teresa is the show” before slamming the rest of the cast again. But cutting her off, Andy reiterated that a revamp with “all fresh faces” could happen as early as next season:

“We got it. We’re gonna see what we do. We’ll see. I don’t know, maybe just all fresh faces. Maybe. We’ll see.”

FULL AUDIO: Andy addresses caller who wants Teresa to stay and Melissa & Margaret to leave. Talks about a "reboot" and/or maybe "all fresh faces". #RHONJ

In addition to Teresa, RHONJ stars Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jenn Fessler. And let’s just say most of them don’t get along with each other these days! Of course, we have the infamous family feud between Melissa and Teresa. Margaret is on bad terms with Tre after she accuses her husband, Luis Ruelas, of calling her son and threatening him. Rachel hates the podcast host, too! Why? Well, Teresa called her hubby John Fuda “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.” Damn. Moving on from her drama with everyone…

Things also got ugly between Danielle and Jennifer this season — like really ugly! Jennifer pushed Danielle, and, in response, she smashed a glass on her co-star’s face! The only reason the pair started fighting was over a hairdresser! Jennifer accused Danielle of trying to “sabotage” her hairstylist, Melissa (not Gorga, FYI). At this point, the cast is split into two groups, with Melissa, Margaret, Rachel, Danielle, and Jenn on one side and Teresa, Jennifer, and Jackie on the other! Meanwhile, Dolores is Switzerland, bouncing between the two! Jeez!

It’s so bad on RHONJ now that the women can’t even be in the same room with each other to film a reunion this season! Instead, fans will get a “nontraditional” reunion — if you can even call it that! It’s basically the stars divided into two groups to watch the Season 14 finale. A source told Us Weekly:

“The reunion is supposed to be about resolution and it’s clear there’s no resolving any issues between the women. There is no wrap-up in a bow and it’s not going to happen.”

So messy. Unless the current cast can put aside their differences enough to be willing to film and work with each other moving forward, it looks like it’s time to say goodbye to the women of Jersey! We can’t have another season where we rehash the same fights over and over again or no one wants to be in the same room with each other. It just won’t work.

What are YOUR thoughts on a RHONJ reboot, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

