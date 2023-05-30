Switching Sides? Andy Cohen DEFENDS Tom Sandoval Amid Online Hate!

Did you see this coming?!

Andy Cohen, the king of Real Housewives drama as well as being the mediator of the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion, is now DEFENDING Tom Sandoval! On Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, he dished to host Amanda Hirsch that he doesn’t think the 39-year-old is deserving of all the hate he’s getting.

Sorry, WHAT?! Yep, he argued:

“Tom Sandoval made a mistake he’ll probably regret for the rest of his life. He is still a person.”

Continuing, the Bravo boss explained the comments Sandoval has been getting online are too much:

“It’s out of control, I hope it’s kind of dying down for his sake. He’s a real person. He did something really stupid and hurtful and asinine … [but] he didn’t kill anyone, he didn’t commit a crime.”

Wow!

Look, any form of threat or wildly offensive comment made against ANYONE is unjustified. If that’s what he’s talking about, sure, no one should be sending threats to Sandoval or anything.

But are the great majority of commenters doing that? We don’t think so. Now, airing opinions on a guy who cheated on, manipulated, and gaslit his ex Ariana Madix for soooo long?? Most would agree he’s deserving of the internet’s ire!

Don’t get us wrong, though, maybe one day he’ll make a comeback — everyone deserves a second chance, right? But this whole scandal was only outed in early March and more scummy details are still being revealed every week. It’s looking like it’s far from over, so we’re not too sure the day of reevaluation over our feelings for ole Sandoval has come just yet! He and Raquel Leviss are going to be in the hot seat for a while! We know it sucks, but it’s a consequence of their actions!

This isn’t the first time the Watch What Happens Live host has reminded viewers about the fact the VPR stars are real people, though. In March on his own SiriusXM show Radio Andy, he said:

“These are real people. People have to remember that. These are real people. These are real people, this is a real relationship, and you do have to keep that in mind, even though for us watching on TV, it’s a TV show and a soap opera in a way. It’s weird, but these are real people.”

It’s so inneresting to see Andy seemingly trying to get the Scandoval to die down so quickly, especially since the Pump Rules Season 10 reunion just premiered last week. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Has Sandoval been slammed too much — or not enough? Let us know in the comments (below)!

