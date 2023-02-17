Andy Cohen Calls BS! He Thinks Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay That Black Eye!

Andy Cohen is not buying the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay’s story about how she got that infamous black eye!

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, the 54-year-old host asked guest Lala Kent who she thought hurt Heather, and she seemed to support the fan theory that Jen Shah was responsible for the incident! The Vanderpump Rules responded:

“I think it’s from a cast member.”

Andy then made his thoughts on who was behind Heather’s injuries very clear, saying:

“From Jen Shah? I do too. I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm.”

For those who don’t know, the drama surrounding the 40-year-old personality’s shiner played out during season 3 of RHOSLC. Heather woke up one day during a cast trip to San Diego sporting a badly bruised eye – and allegedly had no idea how it happened! She claimed during the reunion:

“I blacked out. I don’t know how it happened. I woke up terrified. I had my phone plugged in, I was in pajamas”

As for her inconsistent claims? The Bad Mormon author said she was “scared” her co-stars would try to “rewrite the narrative” if they knew she couldn’t remember what happened. Heather continued:

“When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory.’ And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry. It’s terrifying. I know I blacked out. I woke up in a very, very high stress situation with so much shame and humiliation. There was no way to hide it, and I went to my thing, which is just humor and make it go away, and it didn’t go away, but I certainly do not want to implicate anyone here, anyone on production — it’s my own guilt and shame about blacking out and not being able to explain it.”

However, Heather contradicted herself when the incident went down, saying she couldn’t recall what occurred but wanted the attacker to come forward. At the time, she also said she didn’t “want any of the ladies to get in any trouble.” This, of course, had many cast members and fans confused. To make things even more suspicious, she reached out to Jen to oddly help her create “a good cover story.” Heather told the 49-year-old on the episode:

“I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble, Jen. So that’s why I need you to help me figure out if someone wants to talk about what really happened last night.”

Despite the pair remaining tight-lipped on the situation, Whitney Rose, who denied attacking Heather, believes Jen was the culprit:

“I would think it was Jen. Like, what if Heather ticked off Jen, and Jen hit her? Does she think this is gonna be bad for her trial?”

Angie Katsanevas even revealed Jen was “quiet” and kept “to herself” the following day:

“[Shah gave off] a very dark feeling that there was something that they knew that they weren’t sharing with the rest of the group.”

However, Heather shut down the theory on the reunion episode. While the mom of three noted she’d have no problem covering for Jen if she had something to do with it, she insisted that wasn’t the case:

“I trusted her the most for coming up with a cover story when you blackout and you have a black eye. If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up, but that was not my intention — I was blacked out.”

Andy also noted Bravo conducted an investigation into her jury – but they “didn’t find anything, and there was no additional footage.” Basically, the whole situation remains one giant mystery! But clearly, if you ask Andy his thoughts on the matter, he is backing the popular fan theory that it was Jen all along!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Jen was behind Heather’s injury? Drop your thoughts on the ordeal in the comments below.

