Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Moves Out To Go Stay With Her Girlfriend! And Angie's 'Not Calm' About It!

Shiloh Jolie really is growing up — and her momma Angelina Jolie ain’t thrilled about it!

The 19-year-old has taken a big step into adulthood — she moved out! According to DailyMail.com sources on Thursday, Shiloh has “temporarily moved in” with her rumored girlfriend Keoni Rose for the summer. Aw! The insider said:

“They’ve been living there together for the last weeks.”

The outlet obtained photos of the couple embracing in a hug outside their shared condo in Los Angeles, and everything seems to be going well for the pair so far!

In the pics, Shi can be seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts while carrying snacks for the dancer. After hugging, Keoni puts her hand on Shiloh’s back for a second before getting in the car and driving away. Seems like typical couple stuff to us!

How exciting for them! The duo first sparked romance rumors in November. Summer is a great time to explore living together! We wonder if they’ll extend their time or if this really is just meant to be a brief trial period?! Time will tell…

There’s one person who might be counting down the days until summer is over, though! Angie is apparently having a super tough time with this new development! Sources said she’s “not calm” about the living situation — uh-oh! A second confidant elaborated:

“There is no way Angie is calm about this — she likes all her birds in one nest.”

Oof! That’s difficult for any parent! But it helps that the Maleficent star knows her baby girl is always safe:

“But she has peace of mind because security goes wherever her kids go. […] Mama bear makes sure her cubs are watched over by ex-Navy SEAL security personnel.”

That’s good! Angelina can sleep easily at night because of that, even if all her kiddos aren’t under the same roof!

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider alum shares Shiloh, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. So obviously Shiloh isn’t the first to step out on her own! But that does mean Angie is one step closer to being an empty nester when the twins head off to school.

But hey, we’re sure even though Shiloh isn’t in the home anymore, she’ll be coming around all the time. She’s still in LA, after all, and this is only a “temporary” move… for now!

Thoughts? Do you think Shiloh might’ve flown the nest for good? Or is she just having some fun for now? Sound OFF (below)!

