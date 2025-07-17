Jennifer Lopez Talks Marriage After Four Divorces… You May Not Expect What She Has To Say!

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the prospect of marriage after FOUR divorces.

On Wednesday night, the On the Floor singer took a moment to cheekily address her four marriages… Which all resulted in divorce. While on her Up All Night Tour in Europe, the 55-year-old revealed whether or not she’s open to saying “I do” a fifth time:

“I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times.”

HA! Hey, at least she can do a little lighthearted joking about it. You can hear the admission in fan captured footage HERE.

If you’re a bit fuzzy on J.Lo’s marital past, she first got hitched in 1997 to actor Ojani Noa (above inset, bottom left). That marriage only lasted until 1998, but she got back on the horse in 2001 when she wed dancer Cris Judd (above inset, bottom right). They split up in 2003, and then she married with Marc Anthony in 2004. They were together for a decade and welcomed twins Max and Emme, but split in 2014. And we all know how things went down with Ben Affleck during their whirlwind marriage from 2022 to 2024…

Bonus: she was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021! Probably not a bad idea she just focus on herself for now…

Thoughts??

