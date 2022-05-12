Anna Duggar 'Refuses To Divorce' Convicted Pedophile Josh Duggar & His Family Agrees -- Here's Why

For better or worse, Josh Duggar‘s wife Anna Duggar is staying by his side. (And in light of the 34-year-old’s conviction late last year on child pornography charges, it would seem that this is very, very much for worse…)

A new report was published on Wednesday by The Sun, and in it, an insider is explaining the goings-on behind the scenes for Anna and her seven children as Josh awaits sentencing for his crimes later this month.

According to “multiple sources” who have spoken to the news outlet about Anna’s current mental state, she is “a shell of a woman” following Josh’s guilty verdict. Even so, the insiders note, she apparently “refuses to divorce” the disgraced reality TV star and car salesman, even as he could be facing significant prison time.

One source claimed that her religious beliefs have kept divorce off the table. That insider told the outlet that Anna not only is standing by her man, but that she “firmly believes” in his innocence, and that he was supposedly set up (below):

“Anna is a shell of a woman at the moment, but she is choosing to stay with Josh. They will not be getting a divorce. She will visit him when she’s allowed, as she still firmly believes he’s innocent and it was all a set-up.”

Um… wow. Truly, there are no words to adequately react to that conspiracy theory about Josh’s guilt.

As for her current living arrangements, the insider explained that Anna and the couple’s seven children are still living on Duggar land in Arkansas. With family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle Duggar dead-set against divorce, the duo is apparently keen on keeping Anna and the kids around, even if it means having to financially support her while Josh deals with the consequences of his actions.

The insider explained the situation:

“Anna is still living at the compound on the Duggar’s land near the main family home and has no plans to move at this time. Jim Bob and Michelle don’t believe in divorce at all. So because of that they have told friends that they will financially support Anna and the kids. They said Anna has no vocation, has never worked and has no means to support herself and the kids.”

It sounds like even Jim Bob’s peers are starting to walk away from this tricky situation. The insider explained that there is supposedly a rift within their community right now over the family’s focus on keeping Anna and Josh together:

“Some of Jim Bob’s friends were pretty appalled that he wouldn’t encourage Anna to divorce Josh, or at least tell her that she didn’t have to stay. It sends a bad message to the kids.”

Yeah, no kidding.

According to the outlet, it turns out that Anna sold the couple’s Arkansas “dream home” just before Josh’s shocking trial late last year. They’d apparently asked for $799,000 when they put it on the market initially in September of 2020, but it didn’t seem until a year later — on September 29, 2021 — and when it did, it went for just $450,000.

OUCH!

