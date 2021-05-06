Here Is How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, & The Royal Family Wished Archie A Happy 2nd Birthday!

Archie is getting a whole lot of love on his second birthday!

On Thursday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their son’s special day by organizing a fundraiser to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those in underserved communities and countries. The couple said in a statement shared to their charity foundation Archewell’s website:

“While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on to explain how all donations made to the Vaccine Alliance will be matched by three different organizations, which means that any $5 donation will automatically turn into a $20 donation. They concluded the post, writing:

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

AWW, what a great way to honor someone!

Not only did Archie get some love from his parents, but he also received a ton of birthday wishes from some of the royal family. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a portrait with several of the members of the household and captioned it:

“Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t the only ones who posted, though! The royal family’s Instagram account also jumped in on the fun and posted a pic from Archie’s first photo-op with his parents in 2019, writing:

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

And despite the bad blood between father and son, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles also paid tribute to Archie on their Clarence House account. The pair shared a black-and-white photo of him being held by Harry while standing next to the Prince of Wales, saying in the caption:

“Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today.”

The touching words come after the royal family reunited with Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral, which marked the first time the 36-year-old saw everyone since stepping down from royal life and opening up to Oprah Winfrey in an explosive interview. Talk about awkwardness!

However, we are glad to see the royal family put their differences aside for baby Archie!

