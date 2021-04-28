Kate Middleton Cuddles Up To Prince William In 10 Year Anniversary Photos!

Cheating scandal? What cheating scandal?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating their decade-long love!

In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new snapshots showing the couple looking SO happy. In one sweet picture, the prince lovingly gazes at his wife while she looks off into the distance. Ch-ch-check out the photo taken by photographer Chris Floyd (below):

In the second image, Kate snuggles up to William while they embrace and laugh. Take a look (below):

AWW! So adorbable!

The photos gave fans a rare glimpse into the playful and romantic side of their relationship. As you may know, Will and Kate walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in a wedding that captivated the world on April 29, 2011.

Of course, a lot has changed since then as they have welcomed three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The twosome has also faced some scandals after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dished some details about the royal family, including allegations of racism — not to mention their own affair scandal from two years ago.

But we doubt Kate and William will be thinking about either messy situation on their big day! It is unclear how they plan to spend their new milestone, but it seems like they’re quite excited as they’ve released the pics a day early.

Happy anniversary, guys!

