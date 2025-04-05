Ariana DeBose's Real Beef With Rachel Zegler Exposed??

We wondered if there was more to Ariana DeBose‘s apparent beef with Rachel Zegler! And now we have a pretty big clue what caused the rift!

If you didn’t see, Ariana pretty unsubtly shaded her West Side Story co-star amid the Snow White backlash. She posted a quote from producer Marc Platt‘s son Jonah‘s rant against the young star, in which he basically called her a narcissist:

“Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Clearly that line really spoke to Ariana because she posted it to her Instagram Stories, all done up like it was from a Scholastic bookmark:

Ariana wasn’t the only one targeting Rachel after Snow White‘s failure, obviously. But most of the folks throwing stones at Rachel have been right-wing incels, Zionists, and Disney purists. But since Ariana was in a movie with her, we figured it must be something more personal. Like she hogged all the Babybels from craft services or something.

Well, it looks like we might have been right. Not about the cheese, but about it being something personal. See, it turns out not three weeks earlier, she had scored a big part Ariana had been going for!

It was announced on March 14 that Rachel would play the lead in director Jamie Lloyd‘s revival of Evita in at the London Palladium from June 14 to September 6. HUGE role. Following in Her Madgesty’s footsteps! What’s the problem? That part was supposed to be Ariana’s!

In January it was reported DeBose was in talks to star in the production. Then after about three weeks, a report came out claiming the Oscar winner wouldn’t be doing it “due to scheduling.” Uh huh. What is she doing, filming Kraven The Hunter 2? That’s a joke. Like Kraven The Hunter‘s box office.

Seriously, though… it was so far out! So scheduling? Really? Broadway fans didn’t buy that even before her one-time co-star was given the role. Now? Now it seems pretty obvious they passed on her and gave that part to Rachel instead — and she imploded. She decided to get snarky on IG and didn’t expect the backlash to be so harsh. Hence walking back the post, claiming she had no idea where the quote came from. Right…

Do YOU agree this is probably the actual source of the feud?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/The Graham Norton Show/Madonna/YouTube.]