Zac Efron 'Ghosted' Pal Adam Devine After Asking To Crash At His House -- After Not Speaking In YEARS!

What’s going on with Zac Efron?

In Wednesday’s new episode of the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast, Adam Devine opened up about his current relationship to his former co-star — and it’s… pretty confusing!

The actors were buds when they starred in Neighbors and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates together. However, they hadn’t spoken, at least over the phone, in years when the High School Musical alum randomly reached out about six months ago. At the time, lots of fans had started rewatching Mike and Dave on streaming, and stars Zac, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and director Jake Szymanski were in a group text talking about it. But then Zac reached out to Adam individually, he recalled:

“Zac calls me — hasn’t called me in a couple years — and calls me out of the blue. He’s on some private island somewhere, and he’s like ‘Hey man, I just want to let you know that I miss you.’ And I’m like, ‘I miss you too, dude. You’re a good friend of mine, yada, yada.’ And he’s like, ‘You still have that place down by the beach?’ And I’m like ‘I do.’ And he’s like, ‘Would it be cool if I came and crashed with you for two weeks?’ And I’m like ‘Uh, yeah, yeah, yeah, come stay with me. And he’s like ‘All right, I’m going to call you tomorrow to get all the details, and then I’ll be there early next week, OK?’ And then you’ll send me the address and all that.'”

Seems like a sweet convo! Who wouldn’t want Zac to crash with them? But then things got weird…

Adam seemed really excited — though understandably confused — about the unexpected reunion and told his wife Chloe Bridges, with whom he shares a young son:

“I’m like, ‘Chloe, I think Zac’s going to come live here for a couple weeks. I don’t know.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, yeah, I guess so.'”

But then he NEVER heard from Zac again!! WHAT? Adam dished:

“And then he ghosted me, dude. Never called back. I even texted him like, ‘Are you gonna stay here?’ And I haven’t talked with him since, so I have no idea, dude, no idea.”

What the heck?? So bizarre! We understand if his plans changed, but why not respond to Adam?

LOLz! So strange! What do you think happened, Perezcious readers??

