Another VPR Feud? Ariana Madix & Lala Kent Respond To Rumors That They Unfollowed Lisa Vanderpump Amid Scandoval!

Are Ariana Madix and Lala Kent feuding with Lisa Vanderpump over Scandoval?

Speculation was swirling around on social media this week that the two reality stars had some sort of beef with the queen of Vanderpump Rules after fans noticed the trio seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Lisa notably followed Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Scheana Shay from the cast.

Of course, many people started to freak out and threw out different theories as to why they made the sudden social media change. Some wondered if it had to do with the 62-year-old reality star supporting Ariana’s cheating ex Tom Sandoval during the Vanderpump Rules finale on Wednesday. While the 40-year-old broke down in her home, she comforted him and said:

“It’s gonna get better from here on in. It’s been all too much, I know. You’re not a bad person, Tom. You just did a bad thing.”

People understandably were a little annoyed at LVP for her open support of Sandoval, especially after he lied and cheated with Raquel Leviss. Even Ariana seemed irked by it! She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she thought Lisa was “a little nice to him on the episode.” Also, the 37-year-old noted that she was not interested in having “mutual friends” with Sandoval and planned to cut those out of her life who chose to remain close to him. However, She did say Lisa would possibly “be the one exception to the rule.” But considering The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum proceeded to double-down on her support of Sandoval, we can imagine Ariana became a tad upset by it. As for Lala? Well, she doesn’t factor into this theory – unless she was showing her support for Ariana.

Nevertheless, fans thought something was going out between these three ladies. But don’t worry, Bravo fans! This turned out to be a false alarm! When @byewighellodrama shared that Ariana unfollowed LVP, the Fancy AF Cocktails author simply responded:

“Neither of us followed each other.”

PHEW!!! Meanwhile, Lala took to Instagram Stories on Friday to

“By the way, I’ve been seeing s**t like… Lisa and myself and Ariana are beefing. Lisa and I have never followed each other by the way. There is no beef.”

Crisis averted, Perezcious readers! Reactions? Thankfully, there is no beef between Ariana, Lala, and Lisa — because we already have enough drama with Scandoval! Lolz. Let us know in the comments below.

