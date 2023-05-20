Scheana Shay Agrees Tom Sandoval Cheated On Ariana Madix With Billie Lee!

The Vanderpump Rules cast believes Tom Sandoval not only cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss (and “Miami Girl”) but with former recurring cast member Billie Lee!

For those who don’t know, rumors were circulating during season 7 of the Bravo reality series – which aired from December 2018 to May 2019 — that the two relationships were more than just platonic. Lala Kent brought back the affair suspicions during the season 10 finale this week, saying in a confessional:

“I think that Tom has been hooking up with a lot of people. A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do. We need to open that case back up. It went cold, and I don’t think it need [sic] to be cold no more.”

Unseen footage from the season 7 reunion then showed Kristen Doute sharing with the cast that rumors were going around that he and Billie “f**ked.” At the time, Sandoval denied that “we did that” while Billie also swore it “never happened.” But in light of Scandoval? Clearly, Lala has her doubts that nothing happened between them! She’s not the only cast member, either!

During an episode of her Scheananigans podcast on Friday, Scheana Shay revealed she thinks without a doubt that Sandoval had cheated with Billie – especially after having her conversation with the restaurant owner during the finale. ICYMI, he confessed to the 37-year-old in this week’s episode that he slept with the “Miami girl” and hooked up with someone else “one other time.” When Scheana pressed him if it had been “a random person,” he kept his lips sealed on the woman’s identity, replying:

“Yeah. Well, no. It’s not fair. I’m not going into it.”

And now, Scheana believes Sandoval was hiding the fact that the woman was Billie. She said on the podcast:

“I absolutely think it was Billie Lee.”

Whoa. The momma of Summer Moon then remembered hearing “rumors” that “Billie Lee and Sandoval hooked up” during season 7 of VPR. While Scheana and Ariana were quick to shut down the affair allegations at first, she now cannot help but think it was true – given how much Sandoval lied to everyone during his illicit relationship with Raquel Leviss:

“And of course, Ariana and I are the first people to shut it down, [saying,] ‘These are our friends! They would never do that!’ Fast forward [to today] — when I study Sandoval’s behavior now, watching the show as a past friend, a fan, a viewer … when I watch him now, I see the lies that are coming out of his mouth.”

During their discussion for the VPR finale, Scheana “didn’t think that there was maybe someone else” – but her mind has been changed now after seeing the season and talking with Kristen:

“[Doute] goes, ‘There’s at least two — two or more.’”

Plus, the podcast host feels Sandoval’s hesitation during the show meant he was “talking about two different girls,” adding:

“I do think there were at least two times he cheated on [Madix] outside of Miami girl.”

Awful. Even beloved SUR manager Peter Madrigal wouldn’t be surprised if Sandoval cheated with Billie! He told Us Weekly while attending the Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Thursday when asked about the affair rumors:

“That was what Scheana [Shay] thought. The only thing I say is everything that you look back on with Sandoval — after this situation — you have to think about things. I just don’t trust the guy anymore. It’s just kind of the same. Especially after that seven-month [or] eight-month affair [with Raquel Leviss].”

It’s important to note that Ariana said on Watch What Happens Live this week that the third woman was “not in the show universe.” This technically removes Billie as the possible culprit since she appeared in seasons 6 and 7 of VPR. But let’s be real here, Sandoval is no stranger to lying (obviously) and we wouldn’t be shocked if he cheated on Ariana with more than three people. However, Sandoval’s rep insisted to Page Six on Friday that he never messed around with Billie, saying:

“I can confirm that is absolutely not true. They are friends.”

Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Sandoval’s denial of the affair rumors? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Billie Lee/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube]