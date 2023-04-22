Ariana Madix Has ‘Never Felt Hotter’ Than In Revenge Looks After Scandoval!

Lately, Ariana Madix has been dressing for revenge!!!

The 37-year-old reality star had everyone’s jaws on the floor this week when she dropped several new revenge looks on Instagram post-breakup with Tom Sandoval! Ariana revealed in the photo caption she recently went on a shopping spree with Bloomingdale’s to pick out some pieces for herself, writing:

“As you may have heard, Bloomingdale’s treated me to a shopping spree! obsessed with all 4 of these looks… i’ve never felt hotter! which is your fave?!”

Based on fans’ reactions, it’s safe to say all of them were the favorites! But there is one outfit that her followers are specifically raving about in the comments section, dress number 2! Ariana can be seen wearing a stunning see-through nude gown with crystals all over it. She paired the ensemble with some equally shimmery Jimmy Choo platform heels. It was giving us Britney Spears’ sparkly look from her 2004 music video for Toxic!

The other ‘fits included a red Mônot minidress, a gorgeous lavender evening gown with a slit in the front, and a sexy black blazer paired with a matching black cut-out bodysuit and tights. These are must-see looks! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

OMG!!!

We love to see a thriving queen! And we aren’t the only ones living for her post-Sandoval era! After dropping the stellar photos, several of her Vanderpump Rules castmates took to the comments section to praise the Fancy AF cocktail book author – including Scheana Shay who wrote:

“OMG 2 is giving Britney Toxic.”

Former cast member Stassi Schroeder said she was “absolutely stunning.” Fellow alum Dayna Kathan felt Ariana left “no crumbs” with these looks. Brittany Cartwright dropped several fire and applause emojis in the comments. Co-star Charli Burnett simply told Ariana she “broke the internet.” Agreed!

Beyond rocking some hawt revenge dresses, she also seems to be moving on from her cheating ex with a new man! She was seen packing on the PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai at Coachella over the weekend, and they were later spotted locking lips at the airport. While Ariana hasn’t been shy about flaunting her new guy, a source told Us Weekly she “isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious” relationship quite yet:

“She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

Considering the betrayal she went through with Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair, Ariana deserves to have some fun — whether it be with her new beau or fashion! Reactions to her revenge looks? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bravo/YouTube]