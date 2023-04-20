OMG! Ariana Madix Jokes About Being In A ‘Throuple’ With Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss In VPR Deleted Scene!

This deleted scene from Vanderpump Rules will have fans cringing! (And asking why the heck it was deleted!)

Before the new episode of the Bravo reality series aired on Wednesday, the network replayed the previous installment of the show for fans — which saw Scheana Shay‘s wedding with Brock Davies and the aftermath of the makeout session between Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz. But this time when Bravo dropped the episode, there were some never before seen moments shown to viewers — including an awkward scene in which Ariana Madix joked about a ménage à trois with Raquel and Tom Sandoval long before Scandoval was exposed!

In the new clip, the 37-year-old could be seen posing topless for a picture in a hot tub with her now ex-boyfriend and former best friend. When their friend showed the trio the photo, Raquel quickly asked that the pics never see the light of day. As for Ariana’s reaction? She commented:

“It looks like we’re a throuple. It looks like we’re in a throuple on a romantic vacay.”

OMG!

After a noticeably long pause, Sandoval responds with “cute.” So obvi this scene has a whole new meaning now! Because unbeknownst to Ariana, Sandoval and Raquel had already secretly hooked up at this point. The two also kissed again during their trip to Mexico — at least, according to Scheana’s wedding dress designers Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu. So the fact they didn’t come clean about what happened between them after Ariana’s comment AND then continued their relationship moving forward gives us the ick!

That wasn’t the only deleted scene aired. While out to dinner for her wedding weekend, Scheana and Ariana discussed Katie Maloney being upset over Raquel and Schwartz’s kiss. Rather than understanding Katie’s feelings, Scheana blasted her co-star for not being there after her divorce from Michael Shay — but applauded Sandoval for supporting her, even during her shows in Las Vegas. That prompted Raquel to also praise the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman and Ariana for showing up to one of her pageant competitions. She gushed:

“It was, like, the best support system in the world.”

When Ariana said the 28-year-old was “robbed of the crown,” Raquel noted:

“It wasn’t meant to be, honestly, because I wouldn’t be acting the way that I am if I was Miss California.”

Yikes. That’s a little hard to believe knowing what happened with Sandoval now… You can ch-ch-check out the deleted scenes (below):

Reactions to the new scenes, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]