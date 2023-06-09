Surprise! Ariana Madix & Lala Kent Are Now Showing Sympathy For Raquel Leviss -- DETAILS!

Are Ariana Madix and Lala Kent actually backing down from their views on Raquel Leviss following this season’s Vanderpump Rules s**t show??

We are fresh off the popular Bravo show’s jaw-dropping multi-part reunion, and there’s quite a bit to dissect from it all. Not surprisingly, Raquel’s months-long affair with Ariana’s now-former boyfriend Tom Sandoval has DOMINATED the headlines for the last several months. But now it seems like everyone’s tune may be changing…

On Thursday, both Ariana and Lala were spotted by paparazzi cameras walking through LAX. They were each (separately) going on flights out of the city, but before they could do the take-off-your-shoes-and-pass-through-security thing, photogs managed to stop them to chat. And what they had to say was pretty interesting!!

First, Ariana. The 37-year-old star was going up an escalator at the airport when she was asked whether she felt bad for Raquel following the reunion rumble. Unexpectedly, Ariana dropped a two-word answer that seemed to show sympathy:

“Sure, yeah.”

Wow!

Definitely didn’t expect her to concede that! But here we are!!

The photog delivered even more questions to the Florida-born star, too. For one, he asked whether she thought Tom and Raquel were in love, to which Ariana replied:

“I don’t know.”

Then, he asked how she was doing after the last few months of craziness, to which she answered:

“I’m good. Thank you.”

He also asked her if the cover band frontman and his mistress should be on the next season of VPR. Ariana laughed off the thought of being asked to make that choice, and responded:

“I don’t know. I don’t make those decisions.”

And finally, as she was walking through security to her gate, the photog got in one more query about what might happen to that house she shared with Tom. Ariana answered:

“I don’t know. I’d love to sell it.”

So, there you have it. Not much to say there for sure. But that first answer, that “sure, yeah” response to feeling bad for Raquel after the reunion takedown, that’s definitely pretty interesting!!

You can see Ariana’s full airport interaction vid HERE.

As for Lala, she went a LOT deeper with her thoughts.

TMZ caught up with the Utah native outside LAX on Thursday, as well. Their guy smartly asked the popular podcast host if she felt bad about the Bravo cast ganging up on Ariana. Surprisingly, Lala did say there was some of that — and very explicitly suggested Leviss maybe shouldn’t do reality TV anymore:

“So in the moment, during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty. After watching last night, after she finally had the breakdown, just as a human — for me, it’s a reality TV show. I feel like we’re all kind of playing the same game. When I watched that, I was like, ‘oh, we’re dealing with somebody who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.'”

The Give Them Lala host went on, adding a note about how she thinks Raquel “needs some real help,” and saying:

“It can be rough. And you have to know that when you’re on a show like this, and you make bad decisions, these are things that can happen. Especially when you’re throwing daggers at people when you’re doing something like that. You’re going to get the smoke. I don’t know how other people [VPR cast members] felt about the last five minutes [of the reunion], but I did sit there and go, ‘oh, s**t, she needs some real help.’ And I hope that she got it.”

Well, Leviss has been spending all this time in that mental health treatment situation, so…

Then, when asked about where Raquel might go from here, Lala replied:

“I can’t answer that for her. I think she needs to isolate and really reflect on what she wants out of life. At the end of the day, yes, it was not a great thing, but you can come back from things, you know? I just want her to do what’s best for her, whether it’s on the show or not on the show. … I don’t know. I was feeling all sorts of things last night. Only she can make the call.”

And when the Lala Beauty founder was questioned about whether it’d be acceptable for her to film with Raquel again one day, she remained non-committal:

“If it makes sense. We were never really friends. But if she were to come into the mix again, I wouldn’t ice her out. I mean, I’m sure I wouldn’t be so friendly. You have to remember that even before this, I didn’t really dig her. So, I’m sure it would just be like, ‘hey, you ya doing?'”

Hmmm…

At the end of the day — and (literally) the end of the interview — Lala explained how she wasn’t really in a position to help Leviss through all the s**t that has gone down over the last few months:

“I don’t know that I would help her. I don’t think my credentials would be — she needs someone with a PhD. Not Lala Kent from Utah.”

No kidding!

You can see Lala’s full airport interview HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Are U surprised by these sympathetic takes?!

