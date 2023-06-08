Ariana Madix Is Continuing To Cash In On Scandoval With HILARIOUS Duracell Commercial -- LOOK!

Ariana Madix is gettin’ her bag — all thanks to Tom Sandoval!

On the day of the Vanderpump Rules reunion finale, the reality star released a brand new commercial for Duracell, and it is bound to go down in Bravo history! It’s that iconic! LOLz! In the short clip shared to social media on Wednesday, Ariana can be seen filing her nails alongside a bottle of white nail polish — AKA her ex-boyfriend’s signature color. She says:

“Hi, I’m Ariana Madix, and I’m done with anything basic.”

Yes, girl!

She then holds up the nail polish and chucks it away, teasing:

“Yeah, no! I buy my own batteries now, and I prefer Duracell. Moving forward, I’m looking for something premium, something long-lasting, and Duracell’s guaranteed to last 12 years. That’s much better than 10. So, if you’re buying your own batteries, don’t settle for basic, choose what you know you can trust.”

LMFAO!!!

So many digs! Getting her money and poking fun at her ex. What more could she want right now? She is THRIVING! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

