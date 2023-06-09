The First Look At Ariana Madix’s Upcoming Lifetime Movie Is Here!

Ariana Madix is stepping into character!

For those who don’t know, the 37-year-old reality star has been thriving when it comes to her career – despite going through a massive betrayal after her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her best friend, Raquel Leviss. One of the big opportunities to come her way amid Scandoval has been a starring role in an upcoming Lifetime movie called Buying Back My Daughter!

As we previously reported, the film is about parents who are on a mission to find their teen daughter who went missing and is being sex trafficked after sneaking out for a party. During an extensive search for the young girl, Ariana’s character Officer Karen helps “investigate the case” and has a “personal connection to the story.” Not a lot has come out about the film yet — including the release date. However, we’re finally getting some first looks at the Vanderpump Rules star’s character!

The first photos from the movie dropped this week and featured Ariana in a traditional police officer uniform. We’re talking about the full getup: blue button-up dress shirt, black tie, and gold badge. In one image, Ariana could be seen with her hair pulled back into a ponytail while she looks out the window. Another showed her sitting at a desk at the police department as she looked at a computer. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

