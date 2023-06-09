Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

TV News

The First Look At Ariana Madix’s Upcoming Lifetime Movie Is Here!

The First Look At Ariana Madix’s Upcoming Lifetime Movie Is Here!

Ariana Madix is stepping into character!

For those who don’t know, the 37-year-old reality star has been thriving when it comes to her career – despite going through a massive betrayal after her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her best friend, Raquel Leviss. One of the big opportunities to come her way amid Scandoval has been a starring role in an upcoming Lifetime movie called Buying Back My Daughter!

Related: Ariana Continues To Cash In On Scandoval With New Duracell Ad!

As we previously reported, the film is about parents who are on a mission to find their teen daughter who went missing and is being sex trafficked after sneaking out for a party. During an extensive search for the young girl, Ariana’s character Officer Karen helps “investigate the case” and has a “personal connection to the story.” Not a lot has come out about the film yet — including the release date. However, we’re finally getting some first looks at the Vanderpump Rules star’s character!

The first photos from the movie dropped this week and featured Ariana in a traditional police officer uniform. We’re talking about the full getup: blue button-up dress shirt, black tie, and gold badge. In one image, Ariana could be seen with her hair pulled back into a ponytail while she looks out the window. Another showed her sitting at a desk at the police department as she looked at a computer. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on watching the movie when it comes out? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jun 08, 2023 18:17pm PDT

Share This