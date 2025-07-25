Arkansas Man Admits To Impregnating 15-Year-Old Girl & Gets ZERO Jail Time!

Prepare for your blood to boil. A man in Arkansas admitted to the police that he impregnated an underage girl… and yet he got no jail time! You read that correctly — ZERO JAIL TIME.

According to KHBS on Wednesday, Mason Lee Gipson was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault last year. An affidavit of probable cause claimed he told police during an interview that he was drinking heavily when he visited the teenager’s family in Bono and “admitted to having sexual intercourse” with her. Gipson was 22 years old, and she was 15 at the time. The incident resulted in the young girl getting pregnant.

15 is too young to consent! Seems like the type of thing that should be taken really seriously, right? But Gipson took a plea deal last week — and it’s going to mean he avoids ALL jail time. He pleaded guilty to just child endangerment and was only sentenced to a year of probation. The judge also ordered him to pay the teen $690 in restitution, complete parenting classes, and undergo a mental health assessment. That’s it.

What the f**k…

This man admits to assaulting and impregnating a teenager, but he gets to be free and only pay her less than $700? Are they serious?

And wait, we’re sorry — parenting classes? As in… learning how to parent the baby of the girl he statutory raped?!? This is effed up, Arkansas!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Craighead County Sheriff’s Office]