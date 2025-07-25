Kaylee Goncalves Saw Man Stalking Her Before Bryan Kohberger's Brutal Murders 

Before Bryan Kohberger killed the four University of Idaho students, one of the victims was dealing with a stalker. That is what the new documents released by police after he was sentenced to spend life behind bars confirm this week.

Those who followed the murder investigation may recall the long-standing theory that only one of the four students was the target of the vicious crime. It was believed that Madison Mogen could have been the mark, all because Kohberger had a picture of a victim saved on his phone from social media. He also reportedly liked all her Instagram photos.

But then there was Kaylee Goncalves. We learned early on from her dad that her injuries were “significantly more brutal” than the others. Police records revealed this week that she had around 20 or 30 distinct stab wounds. She was also “unrecognizable as her facial structure was extremely damaged” from being stabbed in the face, as well as suffering from blunt force and asphyxia injuries. She was also stabbed in her left lung and liver, an autopsy disclosed.

Given the sheer aggression in the attack on her, one would think that Kaylee was his intended target all along. And now we know for sure she did complain of having a stalker just three weeks before the murders. Back in December 2022, a manager of a local Moscow vape store told NewsNation’s Brian Entin that the college students always came in with a group of girls, and Madison mentioned one of them was being stalked:

“‘Oh yeah, we’ve had a friend of ours be stalked before so this is kind of why we travel in a group like this.’”

He knew immediately she was talking about Kaylee. She even said she thought she was being followed, but would turn around and be alone.

So scary thinking about that now knowing what we know…

According to The New York Post on Thursday, the newly released documents confirmed that a lot of strange incidents were happening to Kaylee as a result of what seemed to be a stalker. A month before the murders, she told her roommates she saw a man staring at her when she took her dog, Murphy, outside.

In an interview with police after the slayings, Bethany Funke, one of the surviving roommates, claimed Kaylee then saw an unknown man “up above their house to the south.” The roommate said the incident was so terrifying that she “told everyone” about it and even called her roomies to ask them if they would be home soon. And that’s not all. Nine days before the murders, the roommates returned at 11:00 a.m. on November 4 to find their front door open, loose on its hinges. Bethany told the cops Xana’s dad fixed the door.

Whoa.

It is unknown if Kohberger was the man spotted outside their home or if the incidents were related to the murders. However, Idaho State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson also revealed in a press conference after the sentencing that law enforcement “never, to this day, found a single connection between him and any of the four victims or the two surviving roommates.” Not one single link. They couldn’t figure out why he killed them or which girl he wanted to target.

So whether Kohberger was the one stalking Kaylee before he did what he did, we may never know. But it wouldn’t be shocking if he were connected to the odd events…

Thoughts? Is it clear as day Bryan had to have been the stalker? Or do you think there was another weirdo lingering around them??

