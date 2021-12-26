Armed Intruder Arrested At Windsor Castle While Queen Elizabeth Celebrated Christmas Inside!

Queen Elizabeth II got quite the scare on Christmas!

A 19-year-old trespassed with an “offensive weapon” somehow managed to sneak onto the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday morning while the 95-year-old monarch and other members of the royal family celebrated the holiday inside. Fortunately, it sounds like he didn’t get too far! According to The Sun, the unidentified suspect, who reportedly resides from Southampton, was quickly arrested and taken into custody before he could even enter any of the buildings.

While they have not released any details about how or why the man broke in, Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears told The Sun that an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing and the Queen has been notified:

“An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police. The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time. We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”

So scary – especially since Her Majesty was spending the day with Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Edward, Countess Sophie, and their two children.

As you know, things looked a little bit different for the royal family as Queen Elizabeth canceled the annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham House due to coronavirus. While some joined her at Windsor Castle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three kids reportedly spent the day at the estate in Sandringham.

It also marked the first holiday season that Queen Elizabeth celebrated without her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April. Along with wearing a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch in his honor, she paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in an emotional Christmas speech over the weekend. The royal confessed to missing her husband while acknowledging how the holidays “can be hard for those who have lost loved ones.” Queen Elizabeth said of Philip:

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible. That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.”

Speaking on his passion for conservation, she noted that work “has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow.” And while she never mentioned Prince Harry or Meghan Markle in the speech, she did shout out to their daughter Lilibet Diana, expressing:

“And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year. They teach us all a lesson – just as the Christmas story does – that in the birth of a child, there is a new dawn with endless potential.”

“And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce…” In her 2021 broadcast, The Queen reflects on the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, while looking ahead to her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. pic.twitter.com/IMf3aW4IxI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2021

It’s been a tough year for the queen, and she certainly did not need this added on top of everything else!

