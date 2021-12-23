Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Holiday Card Featuring Archie & First Public Photo Of Lilibet! AWW!

A Christmas wish from America’s royals!

On Thursday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle released their annual family holiday card. The tradition began in 2019 with a photo of the parents and new baby Archie; in 2020, the card was an illustration of a photo taken by grandma Doria Ragland of the fam with their two dogs. This year, of course, features an exciting, brand-new addition: baby Lilibet!

Her first public photo yet!!

The card reads:

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The card included a list of those organizations to which the couple donated, including Team Rubicon, Human First Coalition, and the Marshall Plan For Moms. The parents added:

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili”

The adorable family portrait was taken at their Santa Barbara home by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who has captured many meaningful moments for the Sussexes, including their engagement and wedding photos. On his own Instagram, Lubomirski wrote that the shoot was a “joyous experience” and a “delightful honor.”

This is SUCH a sweet photo. Isn’t baby Lili just the cutest??? We hope the Sussex squad has the happiest of holidays this year!

