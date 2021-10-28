Prince Harry Worried About Queen Elizabeth, 'Feels Guilty About Not Saying Goodbye' To Prince Philip

Feud or no feud, family still comes first for Prince Harry!

ICYMI, Queen Elizabeth II has had a bit of a health scare recently. Last week, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the monarch’s well-being, which read:

“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

Following the statement, royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed that the 95-year-old had spent that same night in the hospital “for some preliminary investigations” before returning to Windsor Castle “in good spirits.”

It’s not altogether surprising that someone her age might require a hospital visit, but when we’re talking about the ruler of a whole kingdom, it’s big news. And when the hospitalized ruler is your grandmother, of course, you might be extra-concerned.

That’s the case with Harry, who still “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” to Prince Philip, according to a source for Us Weekly. With that in mind, it’s no wonder news about the Queen sent her US-based grandson into “panic mode.” The insider shared:

“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop with her. … [He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.”

With the British leader’s health in question, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan [Markle], if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again,” per the Us source.

On the other side of the pond, the recent hospitalization was a “wake-up call” for Elizabeth, the insider observed:

“The queen is finally acknowledging that she won’t be around forever and needs to slowdown. She’s not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over of some of her duties to Prince Charles and Prince William and is preparing them to take over.”

Meanwhile, the entire extended family is said to be “rallying” around the matriarch and “showing their support”:

“The queen says she’s fine and doing well, but she’s said that before, so naturally they’re concerned.”

Well, that’s a tad ominous. But Elizabeth isn’t the longest-reigning monarch in UK history for nothing — she’s clearly quite healthy for a woman of her age! Though this has no doubt been a difficult year with the Oprah interview drama and Philip’s passing, we hope the family calls a truce and comes together for the holidays like this source is suggesting. That kind of chicken soup for the soul may be just what the doctor ordered.

