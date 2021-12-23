Bachelor Nation’s Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Reveal Their 1-Month-Old Has Been Hospitalized With COVID

It has been a “tough week” for Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, who revealed that their family has all tested positive for COVID – including their 1-month-old son August.

The 37-year-old shared the awful news in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, writing that while the baby is now quarantined at home, their newborn was previously hospitalized this week. Kevin wrote:

“Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us. Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well.”

Oh no! Wendt explained that he is “staying clear” of his little one until the symptoms clear, saying:

“August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts. I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn’t go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I’ve been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone. We are in isolation until after Christmas.”

Concluding his message, he praised the 31-year-old momma for her strength during this difficult time:

“@astridloch is such a champ she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does. This week reassured me 2 things. August is a strong boy (IVF so he’s the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom. Thanks hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already.”

We’re keeping the family in our thoughts! You can read the entire post (below):

Get better soon!

