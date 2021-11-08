Ed Sheeran Admits 1-Year-Old Daughter Lyra Also Tested Positive For Coronavirus At The Same Time!

Ed Sheeran is opening up about his experience battling coronavirus alongside his 15-month-old daughter Lyra.

As you may have heard, the musician announced that he contracted COVID-19 late last month, just before the release of his latest album. At the time, he took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with fans, admitting:

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

The positive test result couldn’t have come at a worse time either since he was set to release his latest album, =, just days later. Having to celebrate the project’s release alone, he continued:

“I’m obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it’s out. Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate, blast it loud. Love you all x.”

Now that he has been cleared and released from quarantine, the singer was getting candid about the experience while appearing on The Howard Stern Show Friday, even admitting that his baby girl also contracted the virus at the same time!

During the conversation, the 30-year-old revealed Lyra tested positive for COVID-19 while he was in quarantine. Because his wife Cherry Seaborn was away for the week, that left them alone to fend for themselves amid their intense symptoms! The singer explained:

“My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter… She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy.”

While he didn’t get into too much detail about what health concerns the duo faced, he did admit there were three days of “really bad symptoms.” Oh, no!

Sheeran, who is vaccinated, told Howard Stern that he believes his hectic lifestyle and previous illness contributed to his breakthrough case. According to the star, Lyra had caught the flu while at “playgroup” two weeks prior, leaving him feeling “super ill and rundown.” It didn’t help that while Ed was trying to recover from that sickness, he was working all hours of the day to promote his new music. Ultimately, he noticed symptoms of a cold coming on and he began testing for coronavirus daily until his results came back positive, he added:

“I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it.”

While he wasn’t a fan of having to tell the world about his diagnosis, he did so because he had to cancel a few big gigs and rightfully didn’t want to appear “rude.” Now that everyone knows about his medical business, though, the English songwriter expressed that he’s still being “treated” differently, despite being safe to reenter the world.

“It’s quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world. I’m still sort of being treated [like I have it].”

Oof… We can see how that would get frustrating quickly! Though we can’t blame people for being extra cautious in light of what we’ve all experienced since March 2020.

One of the biggest worries fans had once Ed got COVID was whether or not he’d be able to perform for his Saturday Night Live appearance this past weekend — something he now claims was never a question despite reports that producers were “scrambling” to find a replacement, according to Page Six.

“I don’t know why there was a huge uproar about that. Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that.”

Last Tuesday (just under a week before he was set to appear on SNL), the Grammy winner hopped on IG to confirm his performance on the NBC series, writing:

“Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.”

Of course, over the weekend, the pop star crushed his performances singing hits Shivers and Overpass Graffiti live from the Big Apple! And he did NOT disappoint!

It’s such a relief to know that Ed and Lyra are doing well after battling coronavirus. We hope neither of them face any long-term side effects!

Check out a clip from Ed’s The Howard Stern Show appearance (below)!

