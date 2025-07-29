CEO Considering SUING Coldplay For Accidentally Exposing His Affair!

Astronomer’s former CEO is PISSED about being exposed as a cheater… And may try to take legal action against Coldplay!

It’s been nearly two weeks since Andy Byron and his mistress, Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot, attended a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts and had their affair BLASTED on the jumbotron for the world to see. They tried to act quick by dodging out of the frame, which only made them look 1,000x more sus. After seeing them hide, lead singer Chris Martin called out exactly what everyone saw: it looked like someone was doing something they shouldn’t! He said:

“Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

It was the former. And soon everyone saw the video and knew it. The viral moment has pretty much destroyed Byron’s reputation as he was suspended from his position before resigning altogether from Astronomer. His wife seems to have left him as well. And word is he’s NOT happy… And is directing his anger at the band!

A source recently informed Page Six Andy “feels publicly embarrassed and believes the band turned him into an internet meme without his permission.” That’s rich coming from someone who was shameless enough to attend a PACKED concert with his side chick! But he wants to sue anyway, say varied sources!

Byron reportedly feels particularly embarrassed by Chris’ comment about them either “having an affair” or just being “really shy.” However, insiders told Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop that the Sparks singer “laughed off” the idea of a lawsuit spinning out of the viral moment. It was at a packed stadium with tens of THOUSANDS of fans, many of which with cameras, after all. One legal eagle said:

“In a stadium packed with 70,000 people and cameras everywhere, it’s hard to argue privacy was violated. This looks more like damage control.”

Seriously, how could he sue? Entrance into those places gives them permission to film you, that’s how jumbotrons work. There’s signage all over the place protecting the venue!

Well, attorney Camron Dowlatshahi dished that the disgraced CEO’s best shot at a case would actually be a defamation lawsuit. We guess he means suing Chris for saying it was an affair. That already seems like a long shot as he was just kidding around onstage — no one thought he was serious, and it would be hard to prove they did, right?

Dowlatshahi noted to Page Six that in order to have ANY footing, Byron would also need to prove that Chris “knew or should have known” there was no affair “but made the statement anyway with malice.” He told the outlet:

“None of those elements will be met, so any claim against Coldplay would be frivolous. I also very much doubt that Mr. Byron would want further public scrutiny by bringing a borderline frivolous suit against the event organizers and/or Coldplay.”

Moreover, it’d be an even taller order for one huge reason:

“A defamation claim would require Byron to prove there was no romantic involvement between him and Cabot.”

Yeah, not much chance of that, right? If anything it would just put them more on front street! Sounds like someone just needs to take their L and move on. LOLz!

What are YOUR thoughts??

