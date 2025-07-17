Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Watch Chris Martin's Full Reaction After Accidentally Exposing Affair At Coldplay Concert! How Ariana Grande Reacted To Learning Ex Pete Davidson Is Having A Baby! Jessica Alba's New Marvel Hunk Is SO Into Her -- But She's Keeping Her Dating Options Open! Why Tish Cyrus Marrying Noah's Ex Dominic Purcell 'Freaked' Out Other Daughter Brandi! Isla Fisher Posts BRUTAL Sacha Baron Cohen Shade After Finalizing Divorce! Aaron Phypers Threatens To 'Crush' Denise Richards' Hand In Shocking Resurfaced RHOBH Clip! Denise Richards’ Ex Aaron Phypers Denies Abuse -- Says He Has 'The Real Evidence' Katy Perry Tries To Keep Her 'Composure' After Fans Ask For Breakup Song Amid Orlando Bloom Split!  Chris Martin & Coldplay Expose Alleged AFFAIR Mid-Concert!!  Denise Richards Accuses Ex Aaron Phypers Of Domestic Violence After He Files For Divorce -- Death Threats & Disturbing Photo Evidence Revealed! Gwyneth Paltrow 'Spoke Openly' About Ben Affleck's Bedroom Skills Back In The Day, But THIS Ended It! Nicolas Cage Reveals Why Sarah Jessica Parker Dumped Him!

Chris Martin

Watch Chris Martin's Full Reaction After Accidentally Exposing Affair At Coldplay Concert!

Chris Martin's Reaction After Exposing Affair During Coldplay Concert!

We think it’s safe to say Chris Martin was pretty mortified after unintentionally exposing an affair at his concert!

If you haven’t seen the viral moment, Coldplay held a concert at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night… And things quickly got awkward when the jumbotron focused in on a loved-up pair who quickly cut the cuddling and shied away after realizing they were on camera. See (below):

@instaagraace

trouble in paradise?? ???? #coldplay #boston #coldplayconcert #kisscam #fyp

♬ original sound – grace

The US Sun has since identified the man in the video as married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, while the woman is his HR Chief Kristin Cabot. His employee! Oh no… At first, Chris seemed to think the pair were engaged in a bit of unashamed PDA, telling the crowd:

“Oh, look at these two!”

But as they darted out of frame, he quickly caught on to what was happening. And he quickly quipped:

“Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

HA! And new footage has since emerged further revealing Chris’ reaction!

Related: Isla Fisher Posts BRUTAL Sacha Baron Cohen Shade After Finalizing Divorce!

In a fan video, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex awkwardly says:

“I hope we didn’t do something bad…”

Chris, buddy, we don’t think YOU were the one doing anything bad! You were just viva-ing la vida, they were the ones crossing the line! HA! Watch HERE.

Surely some awkward conversations are ahead! Thoughts??

[Images via Avalon/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 17, 2025 16:40pm PDT

Share This