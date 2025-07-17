Watch Chris Martin's Full Reaction After Accidentally Exposing Affair At Coldplay Concert!

We think it’s safe to say Chris Martin was pretty mortified after unintentionally exposing an affair at his concert!

If you haven’t seen the viral moment, Coldplay held a concert at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night… And things quickly got awkward when the jumbotron focused in on a loved-up pair who quickly cut the cuddling and shied away after realizing they were on camera. See (below):

The US Sun has since identified the man in the video as married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, while the woman is his HR Chief Kristin Cabot. His employee! Oh no… At first, Chris seemed to think the pair were engaged in a bit of unashamed PDA, telling the crowd:

“Oh, look at these two!”

But as they darted out of frame, he quickly caught on to what was happening. And he quickly quipped:

“Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

HA! And new footage has since emerged further revealing Chris’ reaction!

In a fan video, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex awkwardly says:

“I hope we didn’t do something bad…”

Chris, buddy, we don’t think YOU were the one doing anything bad! You were just viva-ing la vida, they were the ones crossing the line! HA! Watch HERE.

Surely some awkward conversations are ahead! Thoughts??

[Images via Avalon/WENN]