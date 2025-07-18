OMG The Coldplay Affair CEO's Wife Already Hinted She's Divorcing Him Over This!

Well, this may have started funny for the internet… but it’s clearly already gotten serious for the people involved!

If you didn’t see the most viral video this week, a super loved-up couple were seen embracing on the jumbotron at Coldplay‘s concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night. They were so cute, Chris Martin even pointed them out…

But the second they realized they were on camera, they really obviously panicked. It was so sketchy, even Chris said “either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” Watch (below):

Well, it turns out they were having an affair. Or at least everything points to it. The guy was identified as married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, but the woman was NOT his wife. It’s actually his employee — HR Chief Kristin Cabot.

Immediately everyone wanted to know what was happening with Andy’s wife. While there’s been no official comment from Megan Kerrigan Byron, there was a statement of sorts. She deleted her Facebook page. Clearly she does not want to deal with all the comments, even if most of them are supportive. But before she disappeared from social media, she made an extremely telling move…

According to reports, just before it went away, she removed Andy’s surname from the page! No more Byron! Just back to Megan Kerrigan! Damn! That’s huge! It’s like the online equivalent of taking off your wedding ring!

What do you think, Perezcious relationship experts? Does this scream divorce to YOU?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]