Chris Martin's Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow Teams Up With Astronomer To Mock Coldplay Affair Scandal! WATCH! 

Astronomer just had the best response to the affair scandal!

In the wake of the controversy — caused by the former CEO, Andy Byron, and ex-HR Head, Kristin Cabot, after a kiss cam exposed their affair at a Coldplay concert last week — Astronomer thanked everyone for their recent interest in the tech company with a hilarious video on Friday. And the star of the clip is none other than Chris Martin‘s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow! Yes really!

Related: CEO From Coldplay Concert Spent Over $250K On OnlyFans, Claims Creator!

In it, the Goop founder introduces herself as the new “temporary spokesperson” who was hired “to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.” Her current task? Gwyneth noted the business received “a lot of questions in the last few days, and they wanted [her] to answer the most common ones.” However, don’t expect her to address anything about Andy and Kristin’s affair! The screen flashes with text reading:

“Q: OMG! What the actual f – ”

But it is business only! So, Gwyneth reappears on the screen to say:

“Yes! Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data, ML, and AI pipelines at scale. We’ve been thrilled to see so many people suddenly interested in data workflow automation.”

Ha! The Iron Man star then addresses the “other questions we’ve received” before the next one appears:

“Q: How is your social media team holding—”

Gwyneth avoids the question about the scandal once again, replying:

“Yes! There is still space available at our Beyond Analytics event this September! We will now be returning to what we do best, delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”

That is how you deal with a company crisis! Whoever is running their PR deserves a round of applause! All we need next is for Chris to announce who will replace Andy as CEO! Watch the funny video (below):

LOLz!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, SiliconANGLE theCUBE/Astronomer/YouTube]