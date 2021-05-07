Surprise! Aubrey Plaza Is MARRIED!

After a decade together, Aubrey Plaza and her man just gave us all the surprise of a lifetime!

On Friday afternoon, the 36-year-old star surprised the whole world by unexpectedly confirming that she’s MARRIED to longtime love Jeff Baena! Talk about an unexpected way to wrap up the work week. But congrats are in order!

The two have been linked for more than 10 years after first getting together way back in 2011. Plus, she’s starred in several of his movies, including Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017). But marriage?! Nobody had any clue!!

Plaza, who is currently working with Baena on their next project Spin Me Round, dropped the news in an Instagram post when she wrote the following (below):

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble.”

Awww! That’s cute! And such a surprise! When was the wedding?! What did we miss?? Talk about keeping things low-key!

Along with dropping the unexpected news, Plaza shared a carousel of pics and screenshots showing both her and Baena, and others similarly related to the project:

It’s awesome to see them take that next step in their relationship, but TBH, wedding bells or not, these two have been together a lot lately.

The actress is making her directorial debut in Showtime‘s new found-footage anthology series Cinema Toast this year — and, yes, it was created by Baena. The couple worked on the series together in close quarters during quarantine over the last twelve months, as Aubrey explained in a recent interview with People:

“We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else. And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess.”

Could have gone either way, indeed — just ask all those couples who broke up during quarantine. Yeah…

It’s positive vibes only for these two, though, who appear to be simultaneously thriving in their careers and in their personal lives as they build a world together.

Besides, there’s just something about their collective vibe that allows them to work together really well and still maintain that romantic spark!

The Parks and Recreation alum hypothesized about it in a 2019 interview with the same celeb mag, saying at the time:

“I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on. So I think that can be really great. But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There’s a lot of things we do separately and I think that it’s all about balance. I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back. So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time apart. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that.”

Mature!

You really love to see it!!

Anyway, Perezcious readers, are you surprised to hear about the MARRIAGE?! After so long together, maybe we shouldn’t be so surprised, but alas… it’s great news!

Here’s to another great decade and LOTS more after that! Congrats to the happy couple!

